Mount Vernon Recreation Department to Host Closing Women’s History Event Featuring Dorothy Lucinda Carr’s One-Woman Show About Harriet Tubman

MOUNT VERNON, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — 3/24/23 – Today, March 24th, 2023, from 6 pm-8 pm, The Mount Vernon Recreation Department is proud to host the closing celebration of Women’s History Month with an event entitled The Future is Female. This event is featuring a special guest, Dorothy Lucinda Carr. Carr is a renowned actress, playwright, and performer who will present her one-woman show about Harriet Tubman, the legendary African American abolitionist and political activist.

The event will take place at the Doles Center in Mount Vernon. The program will begin with a musical selection by SAGE, an all-women’s ensemble. Afterward, Carr will perform her one-woman show, which explores Tubman’s extraordinary journey from slavery to freedom and her role as a conductor on the Underground Railroad.

“We are thrilled to host this Women’s History event and to welcome such a talented and inspiring performer as Dorothy Lucinda Carr,” said Kathleen Walker-Pinckney, Commissioner of the Mount Vernon Recreation Department. “Harriet Tubman’s life story is a powerful reminder of the courage and perseverance of women throughout history, and we hope this event will educate and inspire our community.”

The event is free and open to the public.

# # #

WHAT: Women’s History Event Featuring Dorothy Lucinda Carr’s One-Woman Show About Harriet Tubman

WHEN: March 24, 2023, 6:00 pm

WHERE: The Doles Center

230 S. 6th Avenue

Mount Vernon, N.Y 10550