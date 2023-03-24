Mount Vernon Recreation Department to Host Closing Women’s History Event Featuring Dorothy Lucinda Carr’s One-Woman Show About Harriet Tubman

The Mount Vernon Tribune Edition
Unidentified photographer, A large albumen photograph of Harriet Tubman by Tabby Studios in Auburn, NY.
Enlarged from an older print.
Harriet Tubman (born Araminta Ross, c. March 1822[1] – March 10, 1913) was an American abolitionist and social activist. Born into chattel slavery, Tubman escaped and subsequently made some 13 missions to rescue approximately 70 similarly-enslaved people, including her family and friends,[2] using the network of antislavery activists and safe houses known as the Underground Railroad. During the American Civil War, she served as an armed scout and spy for the Union Army. In her later years, Tubman was an activist in the movement for women’s suffrage.
Born into slavery in Dorchester County, Maryland, Tubman was beaten and whipped by various slaveholders as a child. Early in life, she suffered a traumatic head wound when an irate enslaver threw a heavy metal weight, intending to hit another enslaved person, but hit her instead. The injury caused dizziness, pain, and spells of hypersomnia, which occurred throughout her life. After her injury, Tubman began experiencing strange visions and vivid dreams, which she ascribed to premonitions from God. These experiences, combined with her Methodist upbringing, led her to become devoutly religious.
In 1849, Tubman escaped to Philadelphia, only to return to Maryland to rescue her family soon after. Slowly, one group at a time, she brought relatives with her out of the state, and eventually guided dozens of other enslaved people to freedom. Traveling by night and in extreme secrecy, Tubman (or “Moses”, as she was called) “never lost a passenger”.[3] After the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850 was passed, she helped guide escapees farther north into British North America (Canada), and helped newly freed people find work. Tubman met John Brown in 1858, and helped him plan and recruit supporters for his 1859 raid on Harpers Ferry.
When the Civil War began, Tubman worked for the Union Army, first as a cook and nurse, and then as an armed scout and spy. The first woman to lead an armed expedition in the war, she guided the raid at Combahee Ferry, which liberated more than 700 enslaved people. After the war, she retired to the family home on property she had purchased in 1859 in Auburn, New York, where she cared for her aging parents. She was active in the women’s suffrage movement until illness overtook her, and she had to be admitted to a home for elderly African Americans that she had helped to establish years earlier. She became an icon of courage and freedom.
MOUNT VERNON, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — 3/24/23 – Today, March 24th, 2023, from 6 pm-8 pm, The Mount Vernon Recreation Department is proud to host the closing celebration of Women’s History Month with an event entitled The Future is Female. This event is featuring a special guest, Dorothy Lucinda Carr. Carr is a renowned actress, playwright, and performer who will present her one-woman show about Harriet Tubman, the legendary African American abolitionist and political activist.
The event will take place at the Doles Center in Mount Vernon. The program will begin with a musical selection by SAGE, an all-women’s ensemble. Afterward, Carr will perform her one-woman show, which explores Tubman’s extraordinary journey from slavery to freedom and her role as a conductor on the Underground Railroad.
“We are thrilled to host this Women’s History event and to welcome such a talented and inspiring performer as Dorothy Lucinda Carr,” said Kathleen Walker-Pinckney, Commissioner of the Mount Vernon Recreation Department. “Harriet Tubman’s life story is a powerful reminder of the courage and perseverance of women throughout history, and we hope this event will educate and inspire our community.”
The event is free and open to the public.
# # #
WHAT: Women’s History Event Featuring Dorothy Lucinda Carr’s One-Woman Show About Harriet Tubman
WHEN: March 24, 2023, 6:00 pm
WHERE: The Doles Center
230 S. 6th Avenue
Mount Vernon, N.Y 10550