New York State Republican Chair Ed Cox Released the Following Statement on Reports Regarding the Blatantly Political Indictment of Former President Trump

ALBANY, NY — March 18, 2023 — “Indicting a former President of the United States and a declared presidential candidate on a criminal charge for an alleged infraction typically classified as a misdemeanor, and even then rarely used as a stand alone misdemeanor, is a miscarriage of justice, an outrageous violation of democratic norms and a travesty for our politics at home and reputation abroad.

“Insofar as it is attached to a federal election law filing issue, the Southern District of New York and Biden’s Department of Justice looked at the issue and seemingly passed on it long ago, and for good reason, since the federal law’s bias is to excluded personal payments as campaign expenditures.

“This is a blatant political scheme by Alvin Bragg to play to his liberal Manhatten base by smearing, tearing down and demeaning former President Trump.

“Alvin Bragg has already abdicated his basic responsibilities by releasing criminals back onto the streets to wreak havoc on New York’s citizens and minority communities in particular. He has brought further disgrace to his office with this political game.

“The great Manhatten District Attorney Robert Morgenthau is turning over in his grave.”

# # #

Source: David Laska | New York Republican State Committee | 315 State Street, Albany, NY 12210