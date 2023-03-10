New Yorktown Brewery Celebrates Grand Opening

The Yorktown Tribune Edition

YORKTOWN, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — March 10, 2022 – The Argonne Rose Brewing Company celebrated its grand opening on March 1st with a visit by Town Board members.

The new craft brewery at 1715 E. Main Street in Mohegan Lake operates in a former church adaptively reused as a beer hall. The brewery’s beers include lagers, pale ales, dark ales, and porters. Small bites include charcuterie, pretzels, and sliders. The brewery will offer live music and DJs on weekends.

“This brewery is helping to preserve a historic church building and adding to the wonderful diversity of dining options in our community,” said Supervisor Tom Diana. “Argonne Rose’s grand opening is yet more evidence of Yorktown’s growth as a regional destination for entertainment and dining.”

Argonne Rose Brewing Company takes its name from the Argonne Forest of northeastern France near the Belgian border, the scene of a pivotal World War I battle involving American forces. This battle pushed the Germans out of Belgium and France and helped change the course of the war, allowing this iconic beer region to rebuild. The rose in the brewery’s name is an homage to the United States’ national flower, as well as its symbolism with love and passion.