On the Occasion of Ramadan

Attributed to Antony J. Blinken, United States Secretary of State

* Saudi Arabia, home of the holiest shrines in Islam in Mecca and Medina, has announced that the fasting month of Ramadan will start on Thursday.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — March 22, 2023 — I wish a peaceful Ramadan to all those observing the holy month.

For Muslims here in the United States and abroad, Ramadan is a sacred period of prayer and reflection, celebrating with family and community, and remembering and serving those less fortunate with compassion and openness.

It is also a time to act on our collective responsibility to help those in need, including those stricken by poverty, persecution, conflict, and natural disaster. Muslims worldwide will also commemorate this month through acts of service in their communities. In this spirit, many of our embassies and consulates abroad will host iftars and other events to share in the month’s beautiful traditions and demonstrate our commitment to promoting social cohesion, inclusion, and diversity within our communities. These conversations support our shared hope for the peace and dignity of all people.

We express deep appreciation for our longstanding partnerships with diverse communities across the Muslim world and remain committed to promoting religious freedom for all, both at home and abroad. I wish the 1.8 billion Muslims around the world Ramadan Kareem.

RAMADAN 2023

* MECCA, SAUDIA ARABIA — March 22, 2023 — The Ramadan crescent moon was not sighted in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday evening, meaning the holy month will officially begin on Thursday, March 23, 2023, instead of Wednesday.

The Saudi Arabia Kingdom moon-sighting committee in Makkah (Mecca), on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

Muslims follow a lunar calendar consisting of 12 months in a year of 354 or 355 days. Sighting a crescent moon heralds the start of Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.

The starting date of the dawn-dusk fasting month is determined by both lunar calculations and physical sightings of a new moon.

Ramadan is observed by more than 1.8 billion Muslims worldwide and is considered a month of fasting and spirituality. It is understood to be the month when the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed.