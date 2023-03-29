Pier Street / Bridge Street – Ginsburg Development Companies Projects Update

YONKERS, NY – March 29, 2023 – The two GDC (Ginsburg Development Companies) projects, the 4-story building replacing the deteriorating Parking Authority building at the train station and the Bridgewater development running from Ludlow Street north to Downing Street, are both beginning a stage where visible progress will be made.

Bridgewater Development

If you have gone near Ludlow Street in the last month, you have seen the buildings on both sides of Bridge Street north of Ludlow Street have been demolished. The next step for GDC’s newly christened Bridgewater development is the brownfield remediation for the site of the north building, bordered by Downing Street. General debris removal and site prep began last week and today, Wednesday, March 29, the first load of contaminated soil will be removed from the site. All trucks containing contaminated soil will be covered and exit the site via Bridge Street and then turn east on Ludlow Street out to Riverdale Avenue.

The Pier Street project will begin with the 14 Parking Authority spaces at 66 Pier Street being replaced by Parking Authority designated parking on the north side of the plaza. Beginning Monday, April 10, protective fencing will be put around the work site, and demolition of the 70 Pier Street Parking Authority building will begin. The fencing is expected to remain in place for ten to twelve months. The central plaza area is also being renovated by GDC. By agreement with the City ongoing maintenance of the central plaza will be handled by GDC, though it will remain City property. During construction pedestrians coming from the northbound train platform will be routed to the north end of the plaza to exit onto Bridge Street or Sunnyside Drive.