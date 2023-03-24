PUBLIC NOTICE: Yonkers Economic Development Corp. AUDIT COMMITTEE MEETING – Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. in the IDA Office

Public Notice

Yonkers Economic Development Corp.

AUDIT COMMITTEE MEETING

To be held on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 2:30 p.m.

Meeting will be held:

Yonkers IDA Office – Conference Room, 470 Nepperhan Avenue – Suite 200, Yonkers, N.Y. 10701Y

For assistance please contact 914-509-8651
Visit: www.yedcorp.com

Please visit www.yedcorp.com<http://www.yedcorp.com> for notice

Link to Agenda:

https://yedcorp.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/YEDC-Draft-Audit-Committee-Agenda-3-2023.pdf

Link to Meeting Materials:
https://yedcorp.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Meeting-Materials.pdf

SOURCE: Fiona Khan | Administrative Assistant | Yonkers Industrial Development Agency
| 470 Nepperhan Avenue, Suite 200 | Yonkers, NY 10701 | Tel: 914-509-8651 | Fax: 914-509-8650 | www.yonkersida.com