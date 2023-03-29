PUBLIC NOTICE: Yonkers Industrial Development Agency – Regular Meeting – Thursday, March 30, 2023 @ 1:00 P.M.

Public Notice

Yonkers Industrial Development Agency meeting will be held:

Yonkers IDA Office – Conference Room

470 Nepperhan Avenue – Suite 200

Yonkers, N.Y. 10701

BOARD MEETING WILL BE LIVESTREAMED AT https://yonkersida.com/live-stream/

For assistance please contact 914-509-8651

Visit: www.yonkersida.com

Please visit: www.yonkersida.com for notice

Link to Agenda: https://yonkersida.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/IDA-Draft-Agenda-3-30-23.pdf

Link to Meeting Materials: https://yonkersida.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Meeting-Materials-3.pdf

# # #

SOURCE: Fiona Khan | Administrative Assistant | Yonkers Industrial Development Agency | 470 Nepperhan Avenue, Suite 200 | Yonkers, NY 10701 | Tel: 914-509-8651 | Fax: 914-509-8650 | www.yonkersida.com