Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Call with German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Match 20, 2023 – U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen today spoke with German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Svenja Schulze. During their meeting, Secretary Yellen conveyed the importance of evolving the multilateral development banks to better address global challenges like climate change, pandemics, fragility and conflict. She called for a strong set of initial evolution reforms for the World Bank Group at the upcoming Spring Meetings, with further reforms to be defined and implemented in the lead up to the October Annual Meetings. She also thanked Germany for its support of the U.S. candidate for World Bank President.