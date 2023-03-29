State Landmarks Will Be Lit in Colors of Vietnam Service Medal

Today is the 50th Anniversary Since the Departure of the Last American Troops from Vietnam

ALBANY, NY — March 29, 2023 — Governor Kathy Hochul today issued a proclamation declaring March 29, 2023 Vietnam Veterans Day. This proclamation recognizes the service and sacrifice of New York’s Vietnam War Veterans on the 50th anniversary of the date that the final American combat troops departed the Republic of Vietnam. Additionally, Governor Hochul directed landmarks across New York State to be illuminated green, yellow and red in recognition of Vietnam Veterans Day. The three colors adorn the Vietnam Service Medal earned by U.S. Service Members who served during the Vietnam War. Service members recognized with the medal served on the ground in Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Thailand or in the contiguous waters or airspace of these areas.

“Vietnam Veterans deserve the utmost respect and recognition for their immense service to our state and nation,” Governor Hochul said. “In New York, we work each day to ensure that their duty and sacrifice is commended and remembered, and it is my honor to celebrate New York’s 207,000 Vietnam Veterans on this Vietnam Veterans Day.”

New York State Division of Veterans’ Services Director Viviana DeCohen said, “For too long, our Vietnam Veterans were left to fend for themselves without the respect and honor they deserve for their courageous service. I am proud that now and here in New York, we are committed to ensuring that all those who served are seen, commended, and applauded for their outstanding work on behalf of our country. On this Vietnam Veterans Day and every day, we thank them for their service.”

An estimated 207,000 Vietnam War Veterans currently live in New York State, and 4,119 New Yorkers died during the war in defense of this nation and the values for which it stands. Their names are among the 58,276 names listed on the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. The New York State Vietnam Memorial is located on the Empire State Plaza in Albany.

The following state landmarks will be illuminated green, yellow, and red tonight:

One World Trade Center

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

Niagara Falls

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Albany International Airport Gateway

MTA LIRR – East End Gateway at Penn Station

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Moynihan Train Hall

About the Division of Veterans' Services

The New York State Division of Veterans' Services, which has served as the state's advocacy agency for veterans, service members, and military families since 1945, maintains an agency-wide commitment of serving all veterans, service members, and military families in a wide range of practice areas, including claims and appeals for benefits from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, discharge upgrade appeals to the United States Department of Defense, and claims for New York State benefits.

