The Danish Home for the Aged – Another Successful Brokerage!

Congratulations to Rand Commercial’s own Paul Adler, Esq., SIOR on another successful brokerage!

CROTON-On-HUDSON, NY — March 20, 2023 — Rand Commercial is pleased to announce the sale of this 21,630+/-SF iconic property, surrounded by 48.95+/-acres, which was constructed more than 85 years ago and has stood the test of time.

“The Danish Home for the Aged” will be the new home to the Gurdjieff Foundation.

Rand Commercial was proud to have represented the Seller and congratulates Ann McBride-Alayon, of Hudson River Line Realty who represented the Buyer in this transaction.

Paul Adler Esq., SIOR

NYS RE Associate Broker / NJ Broker Salesperson/ CT Salesperson

845-770-1205 office

mailto:paul.adler@randcomemrcial.com

The Danish Home For The Aged

1065 Quaker Bridge Road

Croton-On-Hudson, NY

