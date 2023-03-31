The U.S. Constitution and Westchester On the Level-31st March 2023 From 10am-12N ET

TAMPA,FL and YONKERS, NY — March 31, 2023 — In light of former President Donald Trump’s indictment on March 30, 2023, WMU-Cooley Law School Professor Jeffery Swartz will be able to attend in discussion with respect to the legal ramifications, what transpired, and the likely aftershocks that will logically play out. Fellow Prof. Brendan Beery will also lend his legal and political acumen to the issues. 10am-11am ET

The link to the broadcast is http://tobtr.com/12212734

Callers who have an inquiry or should like to make a statement mat call the broadcast by dialin 347-205-9201. Callers will be asked to share their first name,

NYS Assemblyman Nader Sayegh (AD-90-D-Yonkers)while intentioned to attend is attending the NYS Assembly through Friday so he will not attend until next week.

Yonkers Tribune Publisher Hezi Aris will complete the broadcast that will conclude at 12Noon ET.