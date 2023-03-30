New York’s Criminal Procedure Law establishes that the statute of limitations for misdemeanors and five years for felonies, other than murder or rape. The Stormy Daniels issue is said to have taken place October 2016. So even if Trump committed a crime, any legal action would be untimely.

Trump asserts he is “completely innocent” and a victim of “political persecution”.

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — March 30, 2023 — Donald Trump has made history by becoming the first former president in American History to be charged with a crime.

The grand jury was charged to ascertain if hush money was paid to film actress Stormy Daniels during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign so as to keep her from admitting she had engaged in a sexual encounter with Trump prior to his ascending to the office of President of the United States.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and his investigative team have been making inquiry into whether Trump falsified his business records. The grand jury defined that his conduct did constitute a campaign-finance violation.

Bragg’s investigation seems to have focused on $130,000 paid by former Trump lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen out of his pocket who admitted to have paid Daniels to ensure her silence prior to the the 2016 presidential election. The salient issue was that after payment was made by Cohen on Trump’s behalf to Daniels, Cohen was reimbursed but those payments were designated legal fees rather than “hush money”.

Cohen served time in prison after pleading guilty in two federal criminal cases. One involved campaign finance violations related to Daniels and another woman. He also pleaded guilty to lying to Congress.