U.S. Customs & Border Protection Seize Over $660K in Hard Narcotics at Laredo Port of Entry

LAREDO,TEXAS — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers assigned to the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge recently seized hard narcotics that totaled over $660,000 in street value.

“Narcotic interdiction continues to be a key component in the CBP border security mission,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “These significant seizures demonstrate the result of our officers’ diligent work and dedication to stopping dangerous drugs from crossing the border.”

The first seizure occurred on Thursday, March 9, at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 21-year-old male Mexican citizen driving a 2018 Hyundai Elantra for secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 30.33 pounds of alleged cocaine and 2.8 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the vehicle. The narcotics had a street value of $431,392.

The second seizure occurred on Friday, March 10, at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 49-year-old female United States citizen driving a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix for secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 10.14 pounds of alleged fentanyl within the vehicle. The narcotics had a street value of $236,900.

The narcotics had a combined street value of $668,292.

CBP seized the narcotics and two vehicles. Both drivers in the separate cases were arrested. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents are investigating the seizures.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on Twitter at @DFOLaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.