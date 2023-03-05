BEDFORD HILLS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — March 4, 2023 — Welcome to “Westchester News & Notes,” where we look at the happenings here in Westchester County…

Let’s start off with some thoughts on the marvelous month of March … I hope we all get through the Ides of March with no ill effects; we remember to spring ahead on March 12th at 2am; and survive the green beer on St. Patrick’s Day. Cheers to this month’s “March Madness” edition of “Westchester News & Notes.”

With the Academy Awards around the corner … the Katonah Village Improvement Society presents Oscar nominated short film screening on Saturday, March 4th at the Katonah Village Library starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person, per screening, drinks and snacks included.

Bedford 2030 will hold a community forum “The Power of Trees” on March 25, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Fox Lane High School. Healthy Trees provide essential ecosystem services like clean air and water, fertile soil, plentiful habitat, and increased biodiversity, plus trees provide shade for my afternoon naps in the summer. The forum has a fantastic lineup of speakers, activities, and real-world tips to protect our trees.

I certainly need to swing by the Bedford Hills Free Library for “Tech Tuesdays,” you can stop by the library from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or call 914-666-6472. Technical questions are answered in-person and over the p﻿hone, personal appointments are also available. Please contact Katherine Whymark, Librarian for Adult Services & Programs.

The fun gang at The Fox Lane Sports Booster Club presented the 3rd annual Dodgeball Tournament on Friday March 3rd at the Fox Lane gym. I hope you had the opportunity to attend.

The Fox Lane Varsity baseball and softball teams will hold a joint clinic on March 18th from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Fox Lane Campus. Clinics are run by varsity baseball and softball coaches. Proceeds to benefit the baseball and softball teams.

Please be advised that our sports radio show, “The Clubhouse”, returns to the airwaves on March 8th from 7 to 8 p.m. on WGCH 1490AM. The broadcast is conducted “live” from The Hub at Hotel MTK in Mount Kisco. Come and join us for some good food, fun and maybe even some sports stories…

You’re going to want to save this date and rest your stomach in anticipation for the 14th annual Chili Cook-off hosted by the Katonah Chamber of Commerce on Friday March 24 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Harvey School.

I would like to wish everyone a very happy and safe St. Patrick’s Day … May the road rise to meet you, may the wind be always at your back, may the sun shine warm upon your face, and the rains fall soft upon your fields … see you all soon.