Westchester On the Level – Monday, March 20, 2023 From 10am-12Noon ET Today’s Guests are White Plains CitizeNet Reporter Publisher John Bailey, National/International Political Analyst/Pundit Michael Edelman, Esq., The People’s Movement for Human Rights Learning (PDHRE.org) Executive Director Robert Kesten, and Yonkers Tribune Publisher Hezi Aris

LEWISBORO, NY, PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, WHITE PLAINS, NY, and YONKERS, NY — March 20, 2023 — The issues slated for discussion are defined via the following hyperlink that is specific to the specific March 20, 2023rd broadcast.

White Plains CitizeNet Reporter Publisher Joh Bailey speaks to the following concerns…

1)The White Plains School District has present their 2023-2024 proposed budget.

2)Westchester County Executive Latimer’s proposal that local communities be permitted to define and create their owning housing plans rather than the proposal suggested by NYS Gov. Kathy Hochul.

3)Hospitalizations for Covid accounted for half of official admissions at White Plains Hospital at 6 a day (180) and the Mid-Hudson region adding another 139 patients to the tally. Listen from 10-10:30am

Michael Edelman, Esq., National / International Political Analyst / Pundit shares his thoughts on the latest news that impact the national and international stage.

1) A Washington Post article noted that former President Donald Trump has called for protests over what he claims is his imminent arrest on Tuesday which has not been corroborated by Trump Advisors

2) Law enforcement officials in New York are making security preparations for the possibility that Donald Trump could be indicted in the coming weeks by a Manhattan grand jury and appear in a courtroom in an investigation examining hush money paid to women who alleged sexual encounters with the former president.

3) The Western Journal https://www.westernjournal.com/biden-doj-quietly-planning-prosecute-roughly-1000-new-people-jan-6-charges-report/?utm_source=Email&utm_medium=aa-breaking&utm_campaign=can&utm_content=firefly reports that, “The Department of Justice is gearing up to prosecute up to 1,000 more people on charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion, according to a letter from a U.S. attorney obtained by Bloomberg. United States Attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew Graves sent a one-page letter to Chief Judge of the D.C. District Court Beryl Howell on Oct. 28, estimating cases could be filed for between 700 and 1,200 additional defendants as the department was already near making its 900th arrest, Bloomberg reported. Nearly 1,000 arrests have been made as of Tuesday, including 919 defendants who have been charged with entering a restricted federal building or grounds and 326 charged with “assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers or employees,” according to the DOJ.

From 10:30-11am ET

The People’s Movement for Human Rights Learning (PDHRE.org) Executive Director Robert Kesten attends from 11-11:30am ET.

Yonkers Tribune Publisher Hezi Aris speaks to the latest international news with commensurate analysis…

1) The UBS/Credit Swiss Takeover

2) Latest updates regarding Ukraine

3) What to expect from the Xi-Putin talks.

4) The over pension reform in France. From 11:30am-12Noon