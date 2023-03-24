Yonkers City Council Municipal Operations and Public Safety Committee Meeting – March 28th 2023 @ 6pm

Please be advised that a Municipal Operations and Public Safety Committee Meeting has been scheduled ‎for Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 6:00pm. The meeting will occur at City Hall in the City Council Chambers, 4th Floor.

Municipal Operations & Public Safety Committee, March 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM

Agenda Items:

1. A RESOLUTION BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF YONKERS ACKNOWLEDGING AND DENOUNCING THE CONTINUING ILLEGAL OPERATION OF CANNABIS DESPENSARIES IN THE CITY OF YONKERS AND THROUGHOUT THE STATE AND CALLING FOR IMMEDIATE CHANGES TO THE “MARIJUANA REGULATION AND TAXATION ACT” TO GIVE LOCAL MUNICIPALITIES DISCRETION AND AUTHORITY TO REGULATE AND CONTROL THE DISPENSARIES TO PROTECT THE HEALTH SAFETY AND WELFARE OF THE PUBLIC AND ESPECIALLY THE CHILDREN OF THE CITY OF YONKERS.

2. A RESOLUTION BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF YONKERS ACKNOWLEDGING AND DENOUNCING THE CONTINUING AND RISING DANGERS OF THE UNSAFE CHARGING, STORAGE AND USE OF E-MOBILITY DEVICES AND LITHIUM ION BATTERIES IN THE CITY OF YONKERS AND THROUGHOUT THE STATE AND CALLING FOR THE GOVERNOR AND STATE SENATE AND ASSEMBLY TO PROPOSE LEGISLATION REGARDING THE STATE-WIDE REGULATION OF THE USE, STORAGE AND CHARGING OF “E-MOBILITY DEVICES AND LITHIUM ION BATTERIES” TO PROTECT HEALTH SAFETY AND WELFARE.

3. Any additional items that may properly come before this Committee

Committee Members

Minority Leader Mike Breen, Chairman

Council President Lakisha Collins-Bellamy

Majority Leader Tasha Diaz

Majority Whip John Rubbo

Councilmember Shanae Williams

# # #

SOURCE: Nerissa D. Peña | Second Deputy City Clerk| City of Yonkers | City of Yonkers – City Hall | 40 So. Broadway, Rm 107 | Yonkers, NY 10701 | Office: (914) 377-6020 | Fax: (914)377-6029

AGENDA

OFFICE OF MINORITY LEADER MIKE BREEN, 5TH DISTRICT

Municipal Operations & Public Safety Committee March 28, 2023

6:00 PM

1. A RESOLUTION BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF YONKERS ACKNOWLEDGING AND DENOUNCING THE CONTINUING ILLEGAL OPERATION OF CANNABIS DESPENSARIES IN THE CITY OF YONKERS AND THROUGHOUT THE STATE AND CALLING FOR IMMEDIATE CHANGES TO THE “MARIJUANA REGULATION AND TAXATION ACT” TO GIVE LOCAL MUNICIPALITIES DISCRETION AND AUTHORITY TO REGULATE AND CONTROL THE DISPENSARIES TO PROTECT THE HEALTH SAFETY AND WELFARE OF THE PUBLIC AND ESPECIALLY THE CHILDREN OF THE CITY OF YONKERS.

2. A RESOLUTION BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF YONKERS ACKNOWLEDGING AND DENOUNCING THE CONTINUING AND RISING DANGERS OF THE UNSAFE CHARGING, STORAGE AND USE OF E-MOBILITY DEVICES AND LITHIUM ION BATTERIES IN THE CITY OF YONKERS AND THROUGHOUT THE STATE AND CALLING FOR THE GOVERNOR AND STATE SENATE AND ASSEMBLY TO PROPOSE LEGISLATION REGARDING THE STATE-WIDE REGULATION OF THE USE, STORAGE AND CHARGING OF “E-MOBILITY DEVICES AND LITHIUM ION BATTERIES” TO PROTECT HEALTH SAFETY AND WELFARE.

3. Any additional items that may properly come before this Committee

Committee Members

Minority Leader Mike Breen, Chairman Council President Lakisha Collins-Bellamy Majority Leader Tasha Diaz

Majority Whip John Rubbo Councilmember Shanae Williams

RESOLUTION – 2023 BY: MINORITY LEADER BREEN

A RESOLUTION BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF YONKERS ACKNOWLEDGING AND DENOUNCING THE CONTINUING ILLEGAL OPERATION OF CANNABIS DESPENSARIES IN THE CITY OF YONKERS AND THROUGHOUT THE STATE AND CALLING FOR IMMEDIATE CHANGES TO THE “MARIJUANA REGULATION AND TAXATION ACT” TO GIVE LOCAL MUNICIPALITIES DISCRETION AND AUTHORITY TO REGULATE AND CONTROL THE DISPENSARIES TO PROTECT THE HEALTH SAFETY AND WELFARE OF THE PUBLIC AND ESPECIALLY THE CHILDREN OF THE CITY OF YONKERS.

WHEREAS, the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act was signed into law on March 31, 2021, which legalized adult-use cannabis (also known as marijuana, or recreational marijuana) in New York State; and

WHEREAS, The passage of this law resulted in legalization of Cannabis it failed to include adequate regulation and local control to protect and ensure public safety, security and health; and

WHEREAS, As a clearly unintended consequence of these failures and deficiencies many aspiring cannabis dispensary retailers are opening up dispensaries under the guise of smoke shops throughout the State of New York and in the City of Yonkers; and

WHEREAS, These “smoke shops” are really illegal cannabis dispensaries and they understandably undermine the quality of life in the surrounding neighborhoods resulting in numerous complaints from residents; and

WHEREAS, Even more disturbingly these illegal shops are actually selling marijuana products and distributing them to minors in colorful flashy packaging, which is meant to attract those under 21; and

WHEREAS, in the City of Yonkers the Mayor, the Police and Fire Departments have created a task force to inspect these smoke shops in conjunction with the City’s Consumer Protection Bureau. As a result this task force has confiscated thousands of dollars’ worth of illegal products; and

WHEREAS, However, because of the lack of proper State guidelines or regulations, the task force is relegated to enforcing local building, fire and/or Consumer Protection Bureau code violations.; and

WHEREAS, To enhance the City’s efforts, the City Council recently passed legislation updating the City’s public nuisance abatement law to add any offenses involving the illegal sale of marijuana; and

WHEREAS, The City of Yonkers recently was successful in shutting down seven shops because of this task force; though, as a result of the deficiencies in the law, three have quickly re-opened illegally;

WHEREAS, These discouraging occurrences have become commonplace and it has now become apparent that despite all of the City’s directed efforts to protect the residents of Yonkers is not nearly enough.

WHEREAS, In order to adequately address this growing problem the City needs to explore every avenue and have the full authority to carryout its duty to protect and preserve the health safety and welfare of its residents; and

WHEREAS, Since these stores are acting like legitimate brick and mortar retail businesses the City should be able to regulate them as such under our robust Zoning, Building and Fire Codes in addition to the Consumer Protection Code; and

WHEREAS, Accordingly, one very powerful consequence would be for the City to revoke a property’s Certificate of Occupancy (CO). However, the City is prohibited from doing so since the statutory definition of a CO under the New York State Code, prevents conditioning its’ revocation on factors that are not directly related to the building’s habitability; and

WHEREAS, These business owners know this loophole as they blatantly tell inspectors that they will keep on selling their illegal products and pay the respective fines as a cost of doing business;

WHEREAS, it is clear and undeniable that the State of New York and more particularly the City of Yonkers needs the authority to enact and carry out the full strength of our local enforcement measures similar to the measures

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the City Council Yonkers calls for immediate changes to Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act and urges the New York State Legislature and the Governor to immediately allow for more local municipal control and regulation of Cannabis dispensaries including but not limited to allowing the revocation of a certificate of occupancy or to otherwise condemn any building where Cannabis or related products are stored and/or sold illegally; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that local governments should be able to exercise discretion to consider whether an illegal dispensary’s operation is a danger to innocent members of the public, especially children and to take into consideration any prior demonstrated pattern of illegal conduct in order to determine the level of regulation and punishment is warranted under the circumstances; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the City Council requests the City Clerk to forward a copy of this Resolution to Governor Hochul and the Yonkers State Delegation.

RESOLUTION – 2023 BY: MINORITY LEADER BREEN

A RESOLUTION BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF YONKERS ACKNOWLEDGING AND DENOUNCING THE CONTINUING AND RISING DANGERS OF THE UNSAFE CHARGING, STORAGE AND USE OF E-MOBILITY DEVICES AND LITHIUM ION BATTERIES IN THE CITY OF YONKERS AND THROUGHOUT THE STATE AND CALLING FOR THE GOVERNOR AND STATE SENATE AND ASSEMBLY TO PROPOSE LEGISLATION REGARDING THE STATE-WIDE REGULATION OF THE USE, STORAGE AND CHARGING OF “E-MOBILITY DEVICES AND LITHIUM ION BATTERIES” TO PROTECT HEALTH SAFETY AND WELFARE.

WHEREAS, Due to recent developments in technology and manufacturing has resulted in a boom of E-MOBILITY DEVICES AND LITHIUM ION BATTERIES; and

WHEREAS, These devices provide convenient and life altering transportation and mobility for many members of society including those whose independent mobility would not exist or be severely limited without them; and

WHEREAS, However, the charging, storage and use of these devices has unfortunately resulted in tragic consequences including the destruction of property, bodily injuries and even death; and

WHEREAS, By their nature and intended use these devices are portable and easily transported between many Cities, towns, villages, and counties within the State of New York; and

WHEREAS, As a clearly unintended consequence of these ostensibly innocuous devices are creating a serious and pervasive danger to property and life throughout the State of New York; and

WHEREAS, Even when fire alarms and sprinkler systems are installed and functioning properly the fires sparked by these devices are so intense and fast moving that people do not have a chance to get out; and

WHEREAS, in the City of New York the FDNY, on average, has responded to about three lithium-ion battery fires a week, resulting in many injuries and deaths caused by these fast-moving fires that are difficult to stop; and

WHEREAS, However, because of the lack of proper State guidelines or regulations the danger to public health safety and welfare created by the

WHEREAS, The recent rise in incidents involving lithium-ion battery fires and resulting injuries and fatalities highlights the urgent need for State-wide regulation and standards for e-bikes and lithium ion batteries to take proactive measures to prevent further harm to our communities; and

improper use, storage and charging of E-Mobility devices and Lithium Ion Batteries is growing every day; and

WHEREAS, In order to adequately address this growing problem the State of New York needs to explore every avenue and use its full authority to carry out its duty to protect and preserve the health safety and welfare of its residents; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the City Council Yonkers calls for the Governor, the State Senate and Assembly to enact legislation regarding the state- wide regulation of the use, storage and charging of e-mobility devices and lithium ion batteries to protect health safety and welfare; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the City Council requests the City Clerk to forward a copy of this Resolution to Governor Hochul and the Yonkers State Delegation.