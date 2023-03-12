Yonkers Mayor Spano Announces Partnership With Westchester County: Proving Assistance for Temporary Housing for 671 Bronx River Road Fire Victims

Westchester County to Provide Funding for Additional Night Stays at Area Hotels

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY – March 11, 2023 – Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano yesterday announced that Westchester County will assist Yonkers residents who were displaced from their homes during the March 8th fatal fire at their 671 Bronx River Road apartment building. With the help of Westchester County, 24 families will have their temporary housing extended at area hotels three additional nights, starting Monday, March 13.

“Our residents experienced heartbreak this week with the loss of their home and personal belongings,” said Mayor Mike Spano. “Thanks to County Executive George Latimer and our continued partnership with the County, these families can rest a little easier knowing they have a place to rest their heads, allowing them the time needed to start rebuilding their lives in the days ahead. We continue to pray for the families and the life lost from this tragic event.”

County Executive George Latimer commented, “Westchester County stands with the residents of 671 Bronx River Road who suffered immeasurable loss earlier this week. We know that the road to rebuild their homes will be long, but we want them to know we are with them and we will help them in every way we can. I thank Mayor Mike Spano for his leadership during this difficult time for his city.”

The American Red Cross was unable to provide lodging for the residents, leaving many residents without a place for extended shelter. Residents of the cooperative building initially were provided temporary housing through the City of Yonkers’ Disaster Relief Fund. Cluster Community Services in Yonkers is funding two additional nights through Sunday, March 12. Westchester County’s assistance allows these residents to stay at their hotels through Thursday, March 16th.

671 Bronx River Road is a seven-story 95-unit cooperative in the City of Yonkers. At 1AM on March 8th, residents were evacuated after reports of a fire. Approximately 65 people were sheltered in the Scotti Community Center north of the fire scene with the assistance of the Office of Emergency Management and other city agencies. Fire Departments from other jurisdictions assisted with mutual aid to combat the general alarm fire which was brought under control hours later. Dozens of firefighters and several residents suffered non-life-threatening injuries; a 67-year-old male resident of the 4th floor succumbed to injuries caused by the fire.

