Yonkers Resident Threatens to Cause Harm and Violence Against Those Attending St. Patrick’s Day Parade Route Arrested by FBI Agents Assisted by Yonkers Police Department
By Hezi Aris

eHezi Community, Governance, History, Holidays, Law, People, Police Department News, Yonkers, NY 2 Comments

Federal Bureau of Investigation

YONKERS, NY — March 17, 2023 — A Yonkers resident was early this morning arrested by FBI Agents, ably assisted by Yonkers Police Department personnel for threatening to cause harm and violence against those people enjoying Yonkers St. Patrick’s Day parade. This was not the first time the Yonkers resident has espoused bodily harm during the St. Patrick’s Day parade route.

Yonkersites can be comforted in knowing that the culprit has been arrested and is incapable of perpetrating any harm to anyone while incarderated.

More information to follow . . .

Comments 2

Leave a Reply

This comment will be displayed anonymously. Your name and email address will not be published.

Comments that are off topic will be removed. If you want a topic to be covered, email me at: ehezi@hush.com

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.