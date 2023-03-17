YONKERS, NY — March 17, 2023 — A Yonkers resident was early this morning arrested by FBI Agents, ably assisted by Yonkers Police Department personnel for threatening to cause harm and violence against those people enjoying Yonkers St. Patrick’s Day parade. This was not the first time the Yonkers resident has espoused bodily harm during the St. Patrick’s Day parade route.

Yonkersites can be comforted in knowing that the culprit has been arrested and is incapable of perpetrating any harm to anyone while incarderated.

More information to follow . . .