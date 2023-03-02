The Hezitorial

YONKERS, NY — March 2, 2023 — Approximately two- and-a-half decades back, Yonkersites chose between Democratic and or Republican dogma. The political concepts of each were lucid and seemingly well explained. Those two stalwart political camps would over time fracture to one extent or another by begetting the Conservative Party the Working Families Party, among other concepts of claimed difference. One would have thought that the burgeoning choices of political camps would satisfy voters broadened perspective to what they believed. The reality, which took many years to recognize as it trod ever so gingerly over the years, was intended to assuage those in their respective political camps rather than for the benefit of the “voter” whose engagement kept waning no matter how the political landscape was devised by so-called political definition.

Today, we have reached a so-called political enlightenment as espoused by identity politics which has become another pacifier of the public’s desire and need for those who will serve the voter rather than the power behind the political camps who reside over concepts that have never seen the time of day.

Ask any voter to define the difference between one and the other, the old guard will parrot the concepts of the past, while the more astute may have a sense of difference between one or the other, and those in the present are smitten by the ever changing identity politics. These “woke” concepts are meant to serve a broader number of people. Today ethnicity, gender, sexual preference, religion, among other esoteric concepts rule the roost. And so the present voter is geared toward defining themselves by the latest buzz words. The concepts are titillating as they seem to marry what we need or simply desire in order to gain an upper hand on life’s journey. Alas it does not!

But then, all these seemingly pertinent “concepts” of self get trashed by people we may or may not know, some competent, others not so, most want to gain the set rewards of elected office; a cushy job of “influence” created by appeasing the “powers” that be, and serving them rather than the voters who are becoming fewer and fewer which often serves incumbents who recognize little if any difference between one or the other.

Yonkersites know full well the buffoonery of some politicians whose educational capacity was supposed to endear a city to a better place only to find that their demeanor was redefined by their desperation to stay in office and so became a pawn to the “security” of serving those with power and money. Their conduct then, as it is today, nothing more than a smokescreen of deceit and deception a concept and demeanor long “lived” by the likes of failed former Yonkers City Council presidents whose understanding of law undermined them by corrupting law to suit their needs and hoped for political gain while casting the voter aside. Such wannabes can even in 2023 be counted among those attempting to assisting one candidate or another silently behind the scenes because that is to which they are adept. Talk about a train wreck of talk, demeanor, and deceit.

Yonkersites have seen it all and the beat goes on.

Today the wannabe is running because he/she is our friend. They have no aptitude other than they want to be in office and thereby need “friends/supporters”. They vye for elected office yet have no means: neither educational background, attitude, financial capacity, or even a lucid agenda. Still, such riff raff continues to enter our political landscape.

The voters’ disappointment has come about because those who we in the past believed would be cognizant of common good failed us. No one with an astute mind, awareness of what was unraveling before our eyes knew how to break free from the political slumber to which they found security and comfort. They simply did not inform potential voters the deceit before their eyes because they had in turn become the problem.

What concepts are pertinent to those who hunger for political office? When will we learn what they believe in and how and why those beliefs conform to Yonkersites’ political wants and needs?

What costs will Yonkersites be forced to bear due to the expiring union contracts who are vying for increases? When will city jobs going unattended, yet fully paid for, so the politically connected can have a second job which they do attend? When will city cars not be afforded those on the taxpayer’s dime when in reality most elected officials make close to or exceed $100,000 per annum. Why can’t they lease a car? Can’t they easily afford to spend $300 a month for a leased vehicle? You know they can! Further still, why should these people get gasoline at reduced rates? Why do we hire resident Yonkersites for city jobs at the high rate of remuneration then permit them to move outside of Yonkers where the cost of living is less so? A teacher who wants a position in Yonkers earns an easy $20,000 more by working in Yonkers than working in any other community in Westchester County. If they are qualified, so be it. And so a large proportion of teachers seek employment in Yonkers because the pay is higher. The process excludes many Yonkersites from gaining employment with the Yonkers Board of Education while hiring those that are non-resident applicants.

Why do Firefighters and Yonkers Police Officers need to be residents of Yonkers when applying, yet a year after their employ they can depart to wherever they choose? And when they do depart, they retain the higher salaries paid to them by Yonkers, by finding housing elsewhere for less, buying their cars where they live, the food and clothing and almost everything else in their “new” neighborhood. All the while, they lose touch or interest in anything to do with Yonkers because their interests for themselves, their spouse and their children are focused on where they live and not where they work.

What about the kids who reside in the Bronx, yet because they assert they live with a Yonkers resident, even though they do not, become a financial burden on the Yonkers taxpayer?

These are just some of the issues of concern and subterfuge that are permitted to endure for the 25 years I have covered Yonkers and yet, to wannabee or even incumbent politicians, no matter their political party affiliation has never resolved.

It is time to trash the riff raff that “talks the talk” but does not deliver. Its time for statistical evidence of that which is espoused to be validated by a continuing stream of evidential proof over time. Police statistics are unsubstantiated! Students graduate from one grade to the next even though those enrolled do not attend one day after their initial registration. They do however get breakfast and lunch at no cost. A great way to incentivize our student population to thrive through eating and thereafter learning rather than the present model of graduating students to remain uneducated, unemployable, and eventually a menace to themselves and society.

Its time to have a plan for future budgets that are validated by minds who can understand that over which they must cast a vote of approval or disapproval with a lucid and commensurate analysis to prove their understanding and rationale.

We must also be civil in the discourse we promote and hear as opposed to the incendiary harangue some would believe eclipses civil discourse. Whatever happened to respecting others? Did that too wane because too many of those in office disrespect their own capacity and believe they can level the playing field by such antics?

When will Yonkersites say enough is enough! When will Yonkersites demand more from those who vye to become “our” collective voice for civility, budgeting prudence, diminution of permitted fraud to which too many Yonkersites are still unaware or deny because the “con” serves such politicians rather than the public good?

Upcoming elections demand voter engagement. Let those who deceitfully deny the voter a fully vetted platform validated by the “truths” about Yonkers get lost. We need people who know of what they speak and not the ignorance to which they hope the potential voter will be seduced.

While this year’s election process is no different than in the past, voters are not clueless. They “know what they know” and that is pertinent enough for the outcome, whatever it may be, no matter the office to which the perspective candidates hope to accede!

The voter must serve themselves rather than the vested instigators and their interests that serve them and not us. Too often, the past has proven to be by “words only” and not by “deed and/or fact”! The voter is challenged to discern the difference between one from the other.

