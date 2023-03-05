YPD Crime Alert – Yonkers Police Arrest Three NYC Men for Property Crimes

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY – March 5, 2023 — On Wednesday, March 1, 2023, shortly after 6AM, members of the Yonkers Police Department responded to the parking garage in the rear of 80 Alexander Street on a report of an occupied suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, Officers located two vehicles next to one another – a 2022 BMW X7 and a 2016 Lexus ES 350 – and three subjects, one outside the Lexus and two occupying the BMW. The Lexus had no license plates attached and the trunk was fully open; Police initiated an investigation.

Officers observed inside the Lexus tools commonly used to remove catalytic converters, including a hydraulic jack and an electric Sawzall metal cutting instrument. A registration inquiry of the Lexus yielded it was suspended for parking violations; a registration inquiry of the BMW yielded it was reported stolen out of Suffolk County, New York. All three subjects were placed into custody pending further investigation. An inventory search of the BMW yielded 17 cut catalytic converters in the trunk, presumed stolen. Further inventory searches of both vehicles yielded additional cutting tools and accessories, including multiple batteries, metal sawing blades, bolt cutters, and a portable two-way radio. All three subjects were placed under arrest.

Commissioner Chris Sapienza stated, “This case is a good example of community and police working together; trust your instincts, if you see something out of the ordinary, give us a call. In this incident, a report of a suspicious vehicle resulted in the apprehension of three non-residents suspected of stealing multiple catalytic converters, a serious problem in our region, in addition to recovering a stolen vehicle. Thankfully, our Police Officers were once again quick to react and place these bad actors into custody.”

Luis ABREU-MARTINEZ, 29-years-old and a resident of Borough of Manhattan in New York City, was booked on one charge of Possession of Burglar Tools, a Class A Misdemeanor in the New York State Penal Law. Frederi MENDEZ-GUZMAN, 28-years-old and a resident of Manhattan, and Justin CORDERO, 19-years-old and a resident of Manhattan, were both booked on one charge of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 2, a Class C Felony in the New York State Penal Law. ABREU-MARTINEZ was released with a Desk Appearance Ticket and MENDEZ-GUZMAN and CORDERO were arraigned in Yonkers Criminal Court on March 1. The case is being prosecuted by the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation remains open and on-going; in order to charge the defendants with the catalytic converter theft(s), the owners of the targeted vehicles must file a complaint. The Yonkers Police is asking any residents who had their catalytic converters stolen the night of February 28 – March 1 (or days prior) to call the Yonkers Police at (914) 377-7900 or send an email to police@ypd.yonkersny.gov. Please reference case 23028582.

NOTE: Booking charges are merely accusations and the defendant(s) are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

# # #

SOURCE: Yonkers Police Department | 104 South Broadway, Yonkers NY 10701