New York State Cites Three Yonkers Authorities/ Agencies for Failure to Comply with Disclosure Laws

Two of the Three are Chaired by Mayor Spano, Third is Chaired by Deputy Mayor Steve Levy

Responsible for Billions in Taxpayer Funds

Councilmember Pineda Isaac calls for Immediate Explanation for Failure to Comply with the Law and Blasts Lack of Transparency on Use of Taxpayer Funds

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY – April 5, 2023 – The New York State Authorities Budget office this week identified three quasi-government authorities in the City of Yonkers that have failed to submit financial disclosures as required by law. Of the three authorities in question, Mayor Spano serves as the Chair of two of them and his Deputy Mayor, Steve Levy, Chairs the third.

Yonkers Councilmember Corazón Pineda Isaac, Democratic candidate for Mayor, called for an immediate explanation for the failure of these authorities to comply with the law.

The three authorities that have failed to file required financial disclosures are as follows:

The Yonkers Joint School Construction Board

The Yonkers Parking Authority

The Yonkers Community Development Agency

“This failure to comply with the law is the latest example of the lack of transparency that comes from the current administration. This is particularly concerning because these agencies are staffed or chaired by the Mayor and his loyalists and are responsible for millions and even billions of dollars in taxpayer funds. I call on the Mayor to explain why these authorities have broken the law by failing to file disclosures and to rectify the situation immediately so the public can know how funds are being spent,” said Corazón Pineda Isaac, Democratic Candidate for Yonkers Mayor.

The Joint School Construction Board was created by State Legislation to manage $2 billion in capital projects for the Yonkers school system. There has been no accounting for how that money has been spent due to lack of disclosures and poor transparency.

The other two agencies are collectively responsible for millions of dollars in taxpayer funds and public assets.

New York State law requires state and local authorities to file an annual report and audit report within 90 days of the fiscal year end (FYE). The law also requires local authorities to file a budget report 60 days prior to the start of the fiscal year. According to the ABO, the Yonkers Joint School Construction Board and the Yonkers Parking Authority have failed to file all three disclosures. The Yonkers Community Development Agency failed to file two of the three.

To see the list from the New York State Authorities Budget Office, click here.

Corazón’s Major Accomplishments on the Yonkers City Council:

Secured a $1 million grant to build the Dayspring Community center in Nodine Hill;

Created the first landlord database in Yonkers to hold landlords accountable;

Secured historic increases in city education funding for the Yonkers Public Schools (don’t like the term historic it’s always something I’ve criticized) re work this point.;

Successfully lead the fight to equip police officers with body cameras;

Continues to lead the fight to require 20% of all new units built in Yonkers to be affordable housing, a move opposed by the current Mayor;

Supported the fight to “ban the box” on employment applications.

Corazón’s Priorities As Mayor

As Mayor, Corazón will prioritize public education and restore programs like art, music and sports.

Corazón is the City Council’s champion for affordable housing, and as Mayor she will require developers to set aside 20% of new units for affordable housing.

Corazón will tackle crime holistically, investing in mental health, violence interruption, and community programs. She will make targeted investments in law enforcement but ensure police are held accountable.

Biography

Corazón Pineda-Isaac currently serves as the Yonkers City Council representative for the second council district of Yonkers, New York. First elected in 2013, Corazón Pineda-Isaac is currently serving her third four-year term representing the second district in the Yonkers City Council. As a life-long Democrat, she fights every day to ensure that the City of Yonkers continues to improve its schools, fight crime, build affordable housing and provide high quality municipal services to all neighborhoods.

Prior to her election to the City Council, Corazón obtained her Bachelor of Science degree from Long Island University- C.W Post with a Major in Finance. Upon graduating, she began her financial career with AXA Advisors, where she currently holds the title of Financial Professional and maintains the FINRA Registrations Series 7 and Series 63, as well as Life and Health Insurance licenses.

The daughter of Dominican immigrants, she moved to Westchester at the age of 16 with her parents, which is when they decided to make Yonkers their permanent home. Wanting to take a more active role in her community and in the political process, she became a Democratic district leader and volunteered on George Latimer’s campaign for New York State Senate in 2012. As she became more involved, Corazón became aware of the many needs of her community in southwest Yonkers. She decided that the best way to make a positive change in her community was by running for office in 2013. At 25 years old, Ms. Pineda was one of the youngest elected officials to be elected to the Yonkers City Council, beating out her opponent, then-incumbent and majority leader, by dozens of votes in the Democratic primary.

During her time on the Yonkers City Council, Corazón has introduced legislation that would protect our city’s immigrant population from facing immigration officials while at sensitive locations such as hospitals and churches. Corazón has also fought for increased funding for Yonkers Public Schools and progressive legislation such as Ban the Box, a living wage for Yonkers residents, and the creation of a buildings registry in order to hold negligent landlords accountable. She was instrumental in ensuring Yonkers police officers are equipped with body cameras and has been the Council’s leading advocate for building more affordable housing in the City.

