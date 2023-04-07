7 Common Mistakes in Solar Panel Maintenance and How to Avoid Them

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — April 28, 2023 – Keeping your solar panels in good condition requires knowing what not to do. Here are common mistakes in solar panel maintenance and how to avoid them.

Did you know that solar power accounted for 5% of US electricity in the first ten months of 2022?

More and more people are now investing in solar energy. And when you’ve invested in solar panel installation, you don’t want anything to damage your panels. Many people make mistakes that interfere with their power output and cost them hundreds of dollars.

But with a little foresight, you can avoid common mistakes in solar panel maintenance. So, without further ado: here are our top solar panel maintenance tips!

1. Failing to Do Regular Inspections

Without regular panel inspection, you might face inefficient power production. You might even encounter faulty wiring and fire hazards. So it is important to regularly check your solar panel to ensure that it is functioning properly.

Check the panel thoroughly for any signs of wear and tear, including corrosion or broken parts. Any problems should be fixed immediately, as small problems can quickly lead to larger ones if left unchecked.

Additionally, make sure to clean the panel every few months, as dirt accumulation can also severely impact its efficiency. Regular inspections and cleaning will keep your solar panel functioning at its best.

2. Over-Cleaning

When you over-clean a panel, you can scratch vital materials, which can lead to incurring permanent solar panel damage. It can also introduce additional dust onto the panel, which will reduce its efficiency.

To avoid overcleaning panels, make sure to follow a specific cleaning schedule. Then, use only approved methods of cleaning solar panels. Avoid the use of harsh abrasives and pressure washers as they can degrade the panels’ surfaces.

Additionally, it is important to use clean equipment and non-abrasive materials to clean the panels. In some cases, using a garden hose may be enough to clean the panel and keep its efficiency high.

3. Not Using Enough Water

This can cause the panels to overheat, leading to decreased efficiency and even premature failure. So it is important to use plenty of water when cleaning solar panels. The water will help to remove dirt and debris that can block the sun’s rays.

Without enough water, dust, pollen, and other dirt particles will remain on the panels. This will result in a decrease in efficiency and even equipment failures. But if you use too much water, it can reduce the panels’ ability to absorb the sun’s rays.

To ensure optimal performance, it is best to use a clean damp cloth or brush to wipe or brush off any accumulated dirt. For bigger cleaning jobs, you need to use a soft brush and hose-end spray nozzle to remove the dirt and grime.

4. Not Trimming Nearby Trees

While trees provide wonderful natural sources of shade, they can also create a maintenance challenge for solar panels. Overgrown trees can produce debris that can collect on the panels, blocking sunlight and reducing the efficiency of the system. Some taller trees can also cast shadows over the panels, decreasing the amount of usable energy produced.

To ensure the optimal performance of your residential solar system, you should regularly trim any trees within a few feet of the panels. If trees are too close, or if they are quickly growing, it’s best to consult with a professional arborist. They can assess the situation and determine the best course of action.

5. Failing to Check for Bird Nests

Birds often bring nesting materials to a site and build nests in gutters, crevices, and other hard-to-reach places. So they tend to build up in and around air conditioning units, vents, gutters, and solar panel mounts. If bird nests are not removed, they can block airflow and damage wiring and other components.

To avoid this, you should regularly inspect your panels for bird nests and droppings. This can be done with the help of a visual inspection from the ground or by installing cameras or bird deterrents on the roof.

Additionally, you should remove nesting materials and droppings as soon as you spot them to prevent any long-term buildup. You can even use housing materials like bird spikes, plastic netting, and wire mesh to deter birds from nesting on your property. It is also important to repair any damage to the panels caused by these birds or their droppings as soon as possible.

6. Neglecting to Protect Panels From Weather Damage

Weather damage can include direct sunlight, intense heat, hail, snow, and wind. When exposed to harsh elements, solar panels can suffer from reduced performance. And they may even suffer physical damage such as cracking or breaking.

To avoid such damage, you need to install sun shields, covers, and roofs over the solar panels. Sun shields block out the more intense sunlight in the hottest parts of the day, while covers can add a layer of protection against extreme weather. Roofs provide the most comprehensive shelter and can even increase the efficiency of the solar panel system.

7. Ignoring Solar Panel Instructions

Solar panels are a delicate piece of equipment. You must handle them correctly to ensure they continue to operate at optimal levels. Without following the instructions, you can damage your panels, leading to costly and time-consuming repairs.

To avoid this situation, it is important to always read the instructions before attempting any repair or maintenance. Paying attention to the owner’s manual will ensure that users have the full knowledge of how to safely operate their solar panels.

Instructions also help in detecting potential issues with the panel and provide advice on how to address issues. By following the instructions, solar panel maintenance can be completed easily, safely, and quickly. So if you don’t know where to look for the instructions, go over here and learn more about how solar panels work.

Avoid These Mistakes in Solar Panel Maintenance

Properly maintaining solar panels can go a long way in getting the most efficiency out of their energy output. By following the steps detailed above, you can avoid the most common mistakes in solar panel maintenance can be avoided.

Don’t let mistakes creep up on you. Take care of your solar panels and create a solar panel maintenance routine that works for you.

Did you find this article helpful? If so, check out the rest of our site for more now.