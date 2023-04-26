A Message From Congressman Mike Lawler

PEARL RIVER, NY — April 26, 2023 — My staff and I had the opportunity to get out to several Earth Day events across the Hudson Valley this weekend and I had the opportunity to join local officials for a street cleanup. With Earth Day last Saturday and Arbor Day this Friday, we are reminded of the scenic wonders and incredible biodiversity right here in our own backyard. I’m proud to serve as Co-Chair of the Appalachian Trail Caucus in Congress and help bring attention to the nearly 50 miles of the Appalachian Trail that runs through our district.

It is so important that we preserve the natural beauty of our Hudson Valley. That’s why I was greatly dismayed when I learned of Holtec’s plans to expedite the discharge of radioactive wastewater into the Hudson River. Over the past few months, I have had numerous conversations with Holtec International executives and representatives about the decommissioning of Indian Point, including the plan to dump over 500,000 gallons of radioactive wastewater into the Hudson River. During the course of those conversations, we discussed other alternatives, including storing the radioactive wastewater in tanks on site, to allow for the natural radioactive decay of the wastewater. During those conversations, I also conveyed to Holtec International the importance of including local stakeholders and the public in these discussions to ensure any plan to dispose of the wastewater was safe, environmentally sound, and had broad support from the community.

Earlier this month, I led a bipartisan letter to Holtec International as well as a letter to the Nuclear Regulator Commission (NRC) with my Hudson Valley colleagues Jamaal Bowman (D-NY-16), Pat Ryan (D-NY-18), and Marc Molinaro (R-NY-19) highlighting our concerns with Holtec’s recent actions. In our letter to Holtec, we stressed how imperative it is that Holtec operate with transparency and that the decommissioning of Indian Point is done in an environmentally responsible way that does not disrupt our Hudson Valley communities or soil our beautiful Hudson River. In our letter to the NRC, we asked that Commission to coordinate with all federal, state, and local stakeholders, including the public explore alternatives to dispose of radioactive wastewater.

In recent weeks, I have spoken with state and local officials, as well as environmental groups about our shared concerns and what potential actions could be taken to address those concerns. We all agreed about the need to protect the Hudson River and our residents from any potential harmful impacts, which is why I was extremely dismayed by Holtec International’s recent announcement that they would be expediting the discharge of radioactive wastewater into the Hudson River from August to May. While I was pleased that Holtec relented on this plan and is in discussions with federal and state agencies about the process moving forward, it is clear that more must be done both to shore up public trust and to ensure Indian River is decommissioned in an environmentally responsible way.

I will continue working with my colleagues and partners in state and local government on this important issue. I look forward to hearing from you on this issue. Please respond to the survey below to let me know where you stand on Holtec’s plans for the decommissioning of Indian Point.

Tomorrow night at 6pm, the Indian Point Closure Task Force and Indian Point Decommissioning Oversight Board will be holding a public in-person/ virtual meeting on this topic. The in-person meeting will be at Cortlandt Town Hall. This is a good opportunity to hear the latest news on the decommissioning of Indian Point and also ask questions. More information as well as the RSVP link for the meeting can be found on the New York Department of Public Service’s website by CLICKING HERE. I will have a member of my District staff in attendance and we will update you as well. Additionally, the New York Department of Public Service is accepting public comments on the decommissioning of Indian Point. Comments are requested by May 4 and can be submitted by CLICKING HERE.