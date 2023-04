City Council of the City of Yonkers Stated Meeting – Tuesday, April 25, 2023 – Committee of the Whole @ 6:30 P.M.; Stated Meeting @ 7:00 P.M, ET at City Council Chambers – 4th Floor

YONKERS,WESTCHESTER COUNTY,NY – April 20,2023

PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL LAKISHA COLLINS-BELLAMY

1 MAJORITY LEADER TASHA DIAZ

4 MAJORITY WHIP JOHN RUBBO

5 MINORITY LEADER MICHAEL B. BREEN

COUNCIL MEMBERS:

DISTRICT:

2 CORAZON PINEDA-ISAAC

3 SHANAE WILLIAMS

6 ANTHONY MERANTE

SHANAE V. WILLIAMS CORAZON PINEDA-ISAAC

Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag followed by a minute of silence to invoke God’s guidance and Blessing upon our deliberations.

Minutes of the stated meeting held on April 11, 2023 approved on motion of Majority Leader Diaz.

DESCRIPTION / PAGE / AGENDA CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF YONKERS

STATED MEETING TUESDAY, APRIL 25, 2023

INDEX

ITEM 1. GENERAL ORDINANCE – AMENDING ARTICLE 8 IX OF CHAPTER 109 OF THE CODE OF THE COY ENTITLED “STOPPING, STANDING AND PARKING” IN RELATION TO COMMERCIAL AND OTHER VEHICLE MOMENTARY PARKING

ITEM 2. GENERAL ORDINANCE – AMENDING CHAPTER Pages 9/17 – 23 OF THE CODE OF THE COY ENTITLED “CABARETS, DANCE HALLS AND SIDEWALK CAFES”, BY CHANGING THE ANNUAL FEE, AL REFERENCES TO THE DIRECTORS OF LICENSING SERVICES TO THE PLANNING COMMISSIONER AND CLARIFYING CERTAIN PROVISIONS

ITEM 3. GENERAL ORDINANCE – AMENDING CHAPTER 65 OF THE CODE OF THE COY ENTITLED “ANIMAL AND DOGS” IN RELATION TO THE REGISTRATION OF ANIMAL ABUSERS. Pages 18/22.

ITEM 4. GENERAL ORDINANCE – AMENDING PART VII: Pages 23/25 NUISANCES, PUBLIC WELFARE AND CRIMINAL BY ADDING CHAPTER 88 TO THE CODE OF THE COY TO BE KNOWN AS “CATALYTIC CONVERTERS: RECORDKEEPING FOR PURCHASE, SALE AND INSTALLATION; INDIVIDUALS IN POSSESSION”

ITEM 5. SPECIAL ORDINANCE – Pages 26/27 – AUTHORIZING ACCEPTANCE OF STATE GRANT FUNDING FROM THE NYS DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION IN THE AMOUNT OF $900,000, AND AMENDING THE COY GRANT BUDGET FOR FY 2022/23

ITEM 6. Pages 28/29 – SPECIAL ORDINANCE-AUTHORIZING ACCEPTANCE OF NYS GRANT FUNDING FROM THE EMPIRE STATE DEVELOPMENT REGIONAL CAPITAL GRANT IN THE AMOUNT OF $1,200,000 AND AMENDING THE COY GRANT BUDGET FOR FY 2022/23.

ITEM 7. SPECIAL ORDINANCE – Pages 30/31 AUTHORIZING ACCEPTANCE OF NYS GRANT FUNDING FROM THE ENVIRONMENTAL FACILITIES IN THE AMOUNT OF $1,000,000 AND AMENDING THE COY GRANT BUDGET FOR FY 2023/2024.

ITEM 8. RES – Page 32 ADVICE AND CONSENT TO THE 32 REAPPOINTMENT OF HECTOR LOPEZ TO THE ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS

ITEM 9. RES – Page 33 ADVICE AND CONSENT TO THE APPOINTMENT OF ROBERT VOORHEIS TO THE LANDMARKS BOARD

ITEM 10. RES – Page 34 SETTLEMENT – CHANTAL DAWKINS VS. COY IN THE AMOUNT OF $45,000.00

ITEM 11. RES – Page 35 ISSUING A DETERMINATION OF SIGNIFICANCE PURSUANT TO THE NYS SEQRA RELATING TO AMENDING CHAPTER 43 OF THE CODE OF THE COY ENTITLED “ZONING” WITH REGARD TO OUTDOOR DINING

ITEM 12. Pages 36/37 – RES – ACCEPTING AGRANT FROM UNITED STATES JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PARTICIPATE IN THE 2022 EDWARD BYRNE MEMORIAL JUSTICE ASSISTANCE GRANT FY 2022 LOCAL SOLICITATION AND APPROVING AN IMAWITH WESTCHESTER COUNTY

ITEM 13. Pages 38/39 – RES – PROCLAIMING AND RECOGNIZING APRIL 2023 AS “ARAB AMERICAN HERITAGE MONTH” THROUGHOUT THE COY