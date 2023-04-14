City Council President Lakisha Collins-Bellamy and Majority Leader Tasha Diaz Issue a Joint Statement Regarding Mayor Spano’s Budget Presentation

YONKERS, NY – April 14, 2023 – Yonkers City Council President Lakisha Collins Bellamy, Esq., and Majority Leader Tasha Diaz advised that Mayor Mike Spano’s proposed 2023-24 budget, which he presented today, strikes the right balance between maintaining City services while staying within the State’s tax cap. They also said they supported the Mayor’s plan to again increase funding for the City’s public schools.

“Staying within the tax cap during a time of roaring inflation is a major challenge, and this budget meets that challenge,” said Collins Bellamy, adding, “Costs are going up near double digits, but this budget keeps spending increases to the low single digits, which is not easy.”

Majority Leader Diaz said, “The City Council will now consider the budget line-by-line to see where we can make improvements, but the budget as proposed by the Mayor gives us a good place to start. Maintaining services while keeping costs down is where we want to be.”

They noted that the proposed budget keeps spending increases to 1.55 percent, despite the City of Yonkers having settled virtually all its outstanding labor contracts and having to deal with substantial increases in mandated health care and pension costs.

“This is the right budget for these times,” said Collins Bellamy, “It maintains the services that people count on, while also keeping the tax burden under control.”

“People are faced with cost increases in every aspect of daily life, and they are being forced to cut back, so it’s nice to see a budget that controls costs without unacceptable cutbacks in services.”