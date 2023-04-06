Councilmember Pineda Isaac Pledges to Bring Public Garbage Cans Back to the City of Yonkers

YONKERS,WESTCHESTER COUNTY,NY — April 6, 2023 – In an online video released today, Yonkers City Councilmember and Democratic Candidate for Mayor Corazon Pineda Isaac announced that as Mayor, she will bring trash cans back to parks, street corners and other public places in the city.

The Councilmember announced the policy as she walked down the corner of Post and Elliot Street which was strewn with litter at the time. She was holding an empty cup of coffee and was unable to find a trash can to dispose of it.

In 2018, the current Mayor of Yonkers implemented a policy that removed nearly all public garbage receptacles from the City of Yonkers. The move has been widely panned by business owners and residents who complain of an increase in litter and lack of convenience for pedestrians, customers and park visitors.

As a result of this policy, Yonkers was rated one of the ten dirtiest cities in America this year in a study by the online platform Lawnstarter.

“Removing public trash cans defies logic, and everyone, from small business owners, pedestrians and residents, has suffered the consequences. This is about taking pride in our City and creating a more livable, and welcoming Yonkers. As Mayor, I will bring the garbage cans back,” said Councilmember Pineda Isaac.

