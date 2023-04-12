Driving Me Crazy Duo John and Laurie Wiles’ Review of the 2023 Hyundai Elantra HEV Limited – April 13, 2023 – 10-10:30 A.M. ,ET

PINEHURST, NC — April 13, 2023 – This week we had the 2023 Hyundai Elantra HEV Limited vehicle to evaluate. First of all, in my mind, if you are going to have any kind of electric vehicle, the hybrid is the best choice. Why? A. You get the best of both worlds, mileage wise, and B. You are not reliant on charging your car every day, or every night, and maybe not at all, as there are built in charging features that ‘kick in’ when the car is in motion or when you are braking. I am not a fan of electric vehicles at all, but if you are someone who thinks you know more about ‘saving the planet’ than most, at least the gas/electric combination is a move toward realism.

From a cost standpoint, the Hyundai Elantra comes in two models, the Blue and the Limited. The Blue has a sticker of $24,550 and the Limited has a sticker of $29,150. That’s a really good price for a vehicle that averages 50 mpg, 49 city and 52 highway, plus it is a vehicle that offers all the safety standards we have come to know and love about Hyundai. Those would include Forward Collision Avoidance Alert, Parking Collison Avoidance Assist – Reverse, Parking Distance Warning – Reverse, Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist, Smat Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Lane Keeping Assist and Lane Following Assist, Safe Exit Warning and Driver Attention Warning, Highway Drive Assist, and High Beam Assist.

The interesting, and enjoyable, thing to me about combining a gasoline engine with battery technology is that you get great response and power in acceleration, when the battery is fully engaged, like you are in a vehicle with a V6 or even V8 engine, but since this is a 1.6L, 4 cylinder, Hybrid engine, with a 6-speed Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission, you get all the mileage attributes you look for in a smaller gasoline engine – plus lower emissions and a smaller carbon footprint. That is the best of both worlds, and if we are going to pursue less gas and more electricity utilization with our already capped out power grid, this is the best step at this time.

Even though the Elantra is less than $30K, Hyundai didn’t skimp on some of the creature comforts we have come to know and love as well – like the 10.25” Navigation System with High Resolution Touchscreen, the 10.25” Fully Digital TFT LCD Instrument Cluster (for the ‘unwashed’, like me, TFT means thin-film-transistor liquid-crystal display (TFT LCD), and it is a variant of a liquid-crystal display that uses thin-film-transistor technology to improve image qualities such as addressability and contrast. Don’t you feel smarter? I do!, Proximity Key with Push Button Start, Dual Automatic Temperature Controls, Drivers Auto Up/Down window, Rearview Camera with Dynamic Guidelines (couldn’t that be a safety feature as well?), Electronic Parking Brake, Leather Trimmed Seating with Heated Front Seats, Ventilated Front Seats, Integrated Memory System for Driver’s Seat, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Power Driver’s Seat with Lumbar Support, Wireless Charging Pad (Yea), Dynamic Voice Recognition (“Call Home”), Bose Premium Audio System (Can’t beat it), Sirius XM, Hyundai Blue Tooth Connected Car System, and a full tank of gas (which on our Elantra showed we could go 500 miles before the next fill up – cool!)

LAURIE:

There were no surprises about this car. After all, it’s a Hyundai, which almost always delivers more bang for your buck than most other car manufacturers. The 2023 Elantra HEV Limited is a peach. Everything comes standard (except, of course, the carpeted floor mats and for the life of me, I’ll never figure that one out.) Hyundai touts this four-door sedan as bold, techy “ . . . with an edge. It takes every mile in stride.” It’s that, and more. Like getting 50 miles per gallon (that’s 2 gallons every 100 miles.) Or earning an 8 out of 10 Fuel Economy & Greenhouse Gas Rating.

Fact is, this is a stunningly designed sedan, set off with a jewel pattern grill with dark chrome accents, an aggressive angular front bumper and dark chrome accents on the rear bumper. The chiseled side surfaces sport heated side mirrors with turn signal indicator. The 17-inch alloy wheels and full LD wraparound rear taillights add panache to the overall design. And for convenience, there’s the hands-free Smart Trunk release — a class exclusive.

As for performance, the multi-link independent rear suspension and 6-speed, dual clutch automatic transmission makes for smooth driving. And the 1.6-liter, 4-cylinder hybrid engine is surprisingly powerful. This said, the engine has a distinctive purr; it’s not road-noise. Just think of this car as having a strong voice.

The 10.25 inch Navigation System with high-resolution touchscreen is fully digital and easy to program. The rearview camera with dynamic guidelines has a widespread alert area that is particularly helpful in grocery store parking lots, where people pull out of their spaces without looking behind them, believe you me. The leather-trimmed, heated and ventilated front seats have, to me at least, a touch of the sports car feel without those uncomfortable high sides. You sit back a little more in this sedan—and it feels great. If you’ve back problems, the power driver’s seat has a lumbar adjustment. The trunk is roomy and the 60/40 folding rear seatback adds even more storage space. More creature comforts include a wireless charging pad, which we love; dynamic voice recognition, which Johnny loves (he actually converses with our home Alexa), and a concert-quality Bose premium audio system that you can integrate into your Apple Carplay™ or Androise Auto Integration Wireless™.

Check out all the features of the 2023 Hyundai Elantra HEV Limited at https://www.hyundaiusa.com/us/en/vehicles/elantra-hybrid/limited. Or find a dealer near you. Ours, here in Pinehurst/Southern Pines is:

PINEHURST TOYOTA/HYUNDAI

10760 US-501

Southern Pines, NC 28387

(910) 505-9207

www.pinehursthyundaionline.com