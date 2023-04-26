Driving Me Crazy Review Hyundai and Westchester On the Level – Tuesday, April 27, 2023 From 10am-12Noon ET

BOSTON, MA, PINEHURST, NC, and YONKERS, NY — The April 27, 2023rd broadcast opens with Driving Me Crazy’s Laurie Wiles and Special Guest Bugsy Lawlor in review of a Hyundai. From 10-10:30am.

Those who have an interest to make inquiry of our guests and/or make a comment are welcome when staying on topic. Those who call will be asked to share their first name.

The call-in number is 347-205-9201.

One need to call to listen to the broadcast as each broadcast may be heard live and is also maintained in our online library. The hyperlink to the Thursday, April 27, 2023 broadcast is http://tobtr.com/s/12221342. Please note that the hyperlink changes every week on Thursday and may be retrieved 24/7 any day of the week once it has been concluded or heard live during the Thursday time slot without needing to call.

Yonkers Tribune Publisher Hezi Aris follows thereafter with the latest hyperlocal Westchester County, New York State, National and International news with commensurate analysis. From 10:30am-12Noon.