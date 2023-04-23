HOLTEC’s Initial Plan to Dump Radioactive Indian Point Water Into Hudson River Postoned

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — April 22, 2023 – The County Executives from Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, and Ulster Counties claim victory in instigating Holtec’s decision to pause the May planned release of treated wastewater from Indian Point Energy Center into the Hudson River and demand the planned dump of the toxic water be abandoned. Additionally, they are collectively insisting on more transparency and dialogue about the plan regarding the wastewater going forward.

While concern over the situation continues to develop, the County Executives noted above remain steadfast in advocating for the safety and well-being of local communities and the environment.