HOLTEC’s Initial Plan to Dump Radioactive Indian Point Water Into Hudson River Postoned

eHezi Bedford, NY, Borough of The Bronx, Ny, Budget, Community, Dutchess County NY, Environmental, Governance, Greenburgh, NY, Hastings-on-Hudson, Health, History, Larchmont, NY / Mamaroneck, NY, Law, Mt. Vernon, New Rochelle, NY, New York City, New York State, Ossining, NY, Peekskill,NY, Pelham, NY / Pelham Manor, NY, People, Port Chester, NY, Rockland County NY, Technology, Westchester County, NY, White Plains, NY, Yonkers, NY, Yorktown, NY Leave a Comment

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — April 22, 2023 – The County Executives from Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, and Ulster Counties claim victory in instigating Holtec’s decision to pause the May planned release of treated wastewater from Indian Point Energy Center into the Hudson River and demand the planned dump of the toxic water be abandoned. Additionally, they are collectively insisting on more transparency and dialogue about the plan regarding the wastewater going forward.

While concern over the situation continues to develop, the County Executives noted above remain steadfast in advocating for the safety and well-being of local communities and the environment.

Leave a Reply

This comment will be displayed anonymously. Your name and email address will not be published.

Comments that are off topic will be removed. If you want a topic to be covered, email me at: ehezi@hush.com

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.