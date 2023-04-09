Mount Vernon Police Department Announce Arrest In the April 6, 2023, Murder of 18 Year-Old Tamani Turner

The Mount Vernon Tribune Edition

MOUNT VERNON, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY – April 8, 2023 – On April 7, 2023, Mount Vernon Police Detectives and their law enforcement partners arrested 33 year-old Akeem Grant, of Mount Vernon for the murder of Tamani Turner.

A full press release with additional details will be issued on Monday April 10, 2023.

Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard is grateful to the concerted and conscientious performance of the Mount Vernon Police Department and their law enforcement partners that led to the arrest of the April 6th homicide.

Mount Vernon Police ask that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the MVPD Detective Division at 914-665-2510, all calls will be kept confidential. You can also submit an anonymous tip via our “Text-A-Tip” by texting “MVPD” and your tip to 847411. You can also anonymously send information by utilizing the “Mount Vernon PD” app, available in the Google Play and Apple store.

SOURCE: Timothy Allen | Communications Director | City of Mount Vernon, NY