John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher/Editor, Michael Edelman, Esq., National/International Political Analyst/Pundit Robert Kesten, Executive Director of the People’s Movement for Human Rights Learning (PDHRE.org), and Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris – April 17, 2023 – From 10am-12Noon ET

LEWISBORO, NY, PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, WHITE PLAINS, NY, and YONKERS, NY — April 17, 2023 — We open today’s Blog Talk Radio broadcast with John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNet Reporter Publisher/Editor. From 10-10:30am ET.

1) Governor Hochul has ordered abortion supplies in anticipation of demand.

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah is promoting a gun buyback in Peekskill. The process permitting the purchase of a gun is not thorough. Why are guns permitted to be purchased when the process is faulty.

2) Governor Kathy Hochul last week nominated the Honorable Rowan D. Wilson, who has served as Associate Judge of the Court of Appeals for the past six years, to serve as Chief Judge and fill the vacancy created last summer. The Governor also intends to nominate Caitlin J. Halligan, who has served as New York State Solicitor General and General Counsel to the New York County District Attorney and is currently partner at the law firm of Selendy Gay Elsberg PLLC, to fill Judge Wilson’s vacancy as Associate Judge of the Court of Appeals.

3) In addition, Hochul announced her strong support for Judge Wilson’s intention to recommend the Honorable Joseph Zayas for appointment as Chief Administrative Judge, charged with oversight over court operations, including a budget of more than $3 billion.

Michael Edelman, Esq., National Political Analyst/Pundit speaks to the following:

1) NEW YORK (AP) — Starting Monday in a courtroom in Delaware, Fox News executives and stars will have to answer for their role in spreading doubt about the 2020 presidential election and creating the gaping wound that remains in America’s democracy. Jurors will be hearing the $1.6 billion lawsuit filed against Fox by Dominion Voting Systems must answer a specific question: Did Fox defame the voting machine company by airing bogus stories alleging that the election was rigged against then-President Donald Trump, even as many at the network privately doubted the false claims being pushed by Trump and his allies?

2) Dadeville, Alabama – A high school senior who planned to play college football was celebrating at his sister’s 16th birthday party Saturday night when gunfire killed him and three other people and wounded 28 others in Dadeville, Alabama. The shootings rocked the city of 3,200 residents, which is about 57 miles northeast of Montgomery, Alabama. How many more killings need to take place before gun ownership is outlawed?

3) Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Sunday excoriated Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., over her defense of the Air National Guardsman suspected of leaking a trove of classified documents. Greene defended the alleged leaker, Jack Teixeira, 21, in two tweets last week. The far-right lawmaker, who serves on the Homeland Security Committee, claimed that the Biden administration was “the real enemy” and had “lied to us from the very beginning.”

“If you’re a member of the military intelligence community and you disagree with American policy and you think you’re going to be okay when it comes to leaking classified information, you’re going to go to jail,” Graham said on ABC News’ “This Week.” From 10:30-11am ET.

Robert Kesten is the Executive Director of the People’s Movement for Human Rights Learning (PDHRE.org) that was founded in 1988 by Shulamith Koenig. The movement is an independent, international, non-profit organization working on human rights globally. The Universal Declaration of Human Rights is the backbone of their work. It consists of 30 Articles beginning with “All human beings are born free and equal.”

Adam Nagourney and Jeremy W. Peters of the New York Times on April 16, 2023 wrote an article entitled “How a Campaign Against Transgender Rights Mobilized Conservatives”. They posit that “Defeated on same-sex marriage, the religious right went searching for an issue that would re-energize supporters and donors. The campaign that followed has stunned political leaders across the spectrum. When the Supreme Court declared a constitutional right to same-sex marriage nearly eight years ago, social conservatives were set adrift. The ruling stripped them of an issue they had used to galvanize rank-and-file supporters and big donors. And it left them searching for a cause that — like opposing gay marriage — would rally the base and raise the movement’s profile Today, the effort to restrict transgender rights has supplanted same-sex marriage as an animating issue for social conservatives at a pace that has stunned political leaders across the spectrum. It has reinvigorated a network of conservative groups, increased fund-raising and set the agenda in school boards and state legislatures. From 11-11:30 a.m., ET.

The final segment of the day is with Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor with respect to the latest hyperlocal and international news with commensurate analysis. From 11:30 a.m. – 12Noon ET.