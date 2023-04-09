Join Corazón Pineda-Isaac at NUBES Café – Wednesday, April 12, 2023 – 6 to 8 P.M.

“I hope you are enjoying your holiday weekend. I am excited to share that I will be hosting an event this Wednesday, April 12th, at NUBES Café in Yonkers. I love my community, which is why I want to celebrate with them as warmer weather approaches and the primary becomes closer. Join me next week and let’s show how many of us want change in our city.”

Follow this link…

https://secure.actblue.com/donate/corazonspring

Corazón for Yonkers

We are also accepting checks, which can be made out to:
Corazon for Yonkers, 268 Van Cortlandt Park Ave., Yonkers, NY 10705

Thank you for your continued support. I look forward to moving into a new season of Yonkers with you all.

Thank you,

Corazón Pineda-Isaac
Paid for by Corazon for Yonkers

Corazon for Yonkers
268 Van Cortlandt Park Avenue
Yonkers, NY 10705
United States

