Join Corazón Pineda-Isaac at NUBES Café – Wednesday, April 12, 2023 – 6 to 8 P.M.

“I hope you are enjoying your holiday weekend. I am excited to share that I will be hosting an event this Wednesday, April 12th, at NUBES Café in Yonkers. I love my community, which is why I want to celebrate with them as warmer weather approaches and the primary becomes closer. Join me next week and let’s show how many of us want change in our city.”
Follow this link…
https://secure.actblue.com/donate/corazonspring
Corazón for Yonkers
We are also accepting checks, which can be made out to:
Corazon for Yonkers, 268 Van Cortlandt Park Ave., Yonkers, NY 10705
Thank you for your continued support. I look forward to moving into a new season of Yonkers with you all.
Thank you,
Corazón Pineda-Isaac
Corazon’s event was cancelled
The event WAS NOT cancelled. Kindly, Hezi
She has a very good chance of defeating Spano. If not in the primary than in the General when it’s a three way race.
It won’t be a 3 way race but you are too much of a novice to understand that 😉
She has secured the WPF line. The only way it’s not a three way race is if Spano loses.