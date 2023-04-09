Kayla Green: One Year Anniversary Life Celebration

The Mount Vernon Tribune Edition

Family Invites Community to Celebrate Life and Recommit to Stop Violence

MOUNT VERNON, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY – Today, Saturday, April 8th, marks the one year anniversary of Kayla Green’s murder by her school bully following a school parade in downtown Mt. Venron, NY.

Last month, Kayla’s family gathered and grieved at her gravesite on what would have been her 17th birthday on March 11th.

Tonight, Kayla’s family invites the public to recommit to stopping bullying and join them at “Club-37 South 5th Ave” (in Mt. Vernon) as they celebrate her life and memory on this tragic anniversary, happening days after Mt. Vernon witnessed the losses of 18 year-old Tamani Turner and 14 year-old Zyaire Fernandez to street violence.

Doors Open at 7:00 PM and the event officially starts at 8:00 PM.

Event highlights include:

Vigil in honor of Kayla

Kayla’s Father – Marlan Green – to play a song he made for his late daughter

Kayla’s Aunt – Tasania Rhoden – to provide a family reflection on Kayla

Kayla’s Cheerleading Team and Friends will be in attendance

Mayor Rich Thomas to announce anti-violence initiative with Kayla’s Father

Music, Food, and Refreshments

Note that the “Speaking Program” is expected to happen around 9:00 PM.

SUMMARY DETAILS

HEARTBREAKING MILESTONE: 1 Year Anniversary of Kayla Green Murder by School Bully

WHAT: Family Invites Community to Life Celebration of Kayla Green

DATE: TODAY, Saturday, April 8

DOORS OPEN TIME: 7:00 PM

EVENT START TIME: 8:00 PM

LOCATION: Club-37 South 5th Ave

ADDRESS: 37 South 5th Avenue, Mt. Vernon, NY