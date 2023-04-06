Legislation & Codes Committee Meeting – Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at City Council Chambers @ 5:00 P.M.

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — April 6, 2023 – Please be advised that a Legislation & Codes Committee Meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 5:00pm to be conducted at the City Council Chambers, 4th Floor, 40 South Broadway, Yonkers, NY 10701. When received as requested, the updated agenda items will follow.

1. General Ordinance amending Chapter 65 of the Code of the City of Yonkers entitled “Animals and Dogs” in relation to the registration of animal abusers

2. General Ordinance amending Chapter 93 of the Code of the City of Yonkers entitled “Littering’ to protect homeowners and residents from violations arising from the use of receptacles placed by private concerns

3. General Ordinance amending part VII: Nuisances, Public Welfare and Criminal by adding Chapter 88 to the Code of the City of Yonkers to be known as “Catalytic Converters: Recordkeeping for Purchase, Sale and Installation; Individuals in Possession”

# # #

SOURCE: Nerissa D. Peña | Second Deputy City Clerk | City of Yonkers | City of Yonkers – City Hall | 40 So. Broadway, Rm 107 | Yonkers, NY 10701 | Office: (914)377-6020 | Fax: (914)377-6029.