Mayor Mike Spano Today Announced that Approximately 7,000 Yonkersites Have Signed His Democratic Party Nominating Petition for His Re-Election

That’s seven times more than the required 1,000 signatures.

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY – April 4, 2023 – “We’ve never filed this many petition signatures before, so I’m really overwhelmed at the response from the people of Yonkers, “ said Spano, adding, “It’s a sure sign that people are happy with the progress we are making and that they want to us keep it going.”

Spano also thanked the hundreds of campaign volunteers who have spent the past several weeks going door to door and otherwise meeting their neighbors in collecting the signatures.

“When you have seven thousand people signing a petition that says they want you to run again, it’s a humbling experience,” said Spano, “It’s also a highly motivating experience, and I can’t wait to see what we can accomplish together during the next four years.”

In running for another term, Spano said he will build on his success in maintaining Yonkers as one of the safest cities of its size in the United States, in maintaining the City’s record high rate of jobs, and in building more housing – including affordable housing – than ever before.

He also said when he presents the next City budget in just a few weeks, he again intends to stay within the state tax cap while fully maintaining services and funding for the City’s schools.

Spano said that as the nation faces economic headwinds in the near future it is more important than ever to have experienced leadership with a record of success in City Hall. “If you had to choose a time to keep successful leadership in place, this is definitely that time,” said Spano, adding, “Success is never easy, but the next few years will contain economic challenges for Yonkers that will make it harder than ever. That’s a major reason I am running for re-election.”

“I’m proud of my record as Mayor, but I’m even more pleased that we changed the City’s image during this administration,” said Spano, “People are proud to say they live in Yonkers these days. That’s because others are seeing what we are seeing, which is that Yonkers is safe, has stable finances, is adding more than 12,000 units of housing, and has record low unemployment. It’s also a leader in providing affordable housing, since 22% of all units are classed as affordable.”