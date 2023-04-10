Mount Vernon Man Arrested for Slashing Another Resident’s Throat

MOUNT VERNON, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY – April 10, 2023 — Mount Vernon Police have arrested a Mount Vernon man for slashing another resident’s throat.

On Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at about 8:00 PM, two Mount Vernon men were involved in an altercation that injured one of them. During the altercation, the victim, 52-year-old Louis Kirkland, was cut across his neck. Kirkland was rushed to Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital by an acquaintance. Medical staff at Montefiore Mount Vernon stabilized Kirkland, and then he was transferred to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla for additional treatment.

Through investigation, Mount Vernon Detectives identified the suspect as 35-year-old John Garner of Mount Vernon. Garner was apprehended on Sunday, April 9, 2023, and was transported to Mount Vernon Police Cellblock, where he was lodged pending his arraignment. On Monday, April 10, 2023, Garner was arraigned by Mount Vernon City Court Judge Coverdale. His bail was set at $10,000 cash, $100,000 bond, and $300,000 partially secured bond. Garner was transported to Westchester County Jail pending the posting of his bail.

Mount Vernon Police ask that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the MVPD Detective Division at 914-665-2510. All calls will be kept confidential. You can also submit an anonymous tip via our “Text-A-Tip” by texting “MVPD” and your tip to 847411. You can also anonymously send information by utilizing the “Mount Vernon PD” app, available in the Google Play and Apple store.