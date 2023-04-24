Mount Vernon Police Seek Assistance Identifying Shooter

The Mount Vernon Tribune Edition

MOUNT VERNON, NY — April 24, 2023 – Mount Vernon Police are seeking the public’s assistance identifying the man responsible for shooting a Mount Vernon woman.

At approximately 5:30 PM, on Friday April 21, 2023, Mount Vernon Police were notified of a shooting at 4 West 3rd St. Upon arriving at the location, officers located 45-year-old, Christie Tovia suffering from a gunshot wound to her right hand. Responding officers rendered aide to Ms. Tovia and she was subsequently transported to Jacobi Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. Ms. Tovia is expected to make a full recovery.

Detectives were able to recover video of the incident and are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the perpetrator. The suspect is a male, black, wearing a distinctive backpack with a lion head on it and a rust colored, fedora style hat. Photos of the suspect are attached below.

Mount Vernon Police ask that anyone with information regarding this incident or who knows the identity of the suspect contact the MVPD Detective Division at 914-665-2510, all calls will be kept confidential. You can also submit an anonymous tip via our “Text-A-Tip” by texting “MVPD” and your tip to 847411. You can also anonymously send information by utilizing the “Mount Vernon PD” app, available in the Google Play and Apple store.

SOURCE: Mount Vernon Director of Communications Timothy Allen