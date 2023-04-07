Pineda-Isaac Receives Endorsement from Westchester County Clerk Tim Idoni

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY – April 6, 2023 – Westchester County Clerk, Tim Idoni April 3rd announced his endorsement of Yonkers City Councilmember Corazon Pineda-Isaac in her campaign forMayor of Yonkers. The announcement shows continued momentum in the Councilmember’s fast growing campaign.

“I am proud to support an excellent public servant in Councilmember Pineda-Isaac,” said Westchester County Clerk, Tim Idoni. “During her time as a City Councilmember, Corazon has never been afraid to fight for what she believes in. She is a strong leader who gets results for the people she represents. I believe that Corazon is the right candidate to usher in a new era for the City of Yonkers.”

As the daughter of Dominican immigrants and mother of three, Corazon Pineda-Isaac would be the first woman and the first person of color to be elected as Mayor of Yonkers. The nine-year City Councilmember has pledged to seek higher funding levels for city schools, prioritize affordable housing, address crime and bring greater diversity to City Hall.

“I am truly honored by County Clerk Idoni’s endorsement,” said Yonkers mayoral candidate, Corazon Pineda-Isaac. “The growing support for my campaign shows the real desire people have for new leadership in Yonkers that prioritizes transparency and accountability. I will work each day as Mayor to ensure that the people of Yonkers needs are heard and represented on the issues they care about like crime, housing and education.”

As the April 6th deadline for petitions concludes, the momentum from Westchester County Clerk Tim Idoni’s endorsement comes at a key moment. Pineda-Isaac has also received support from the Working Families Party, Westchester County Board of Legislators majority leader, Christopher Johnson and former City Council President, Chuck Lesnick.

