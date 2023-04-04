Socio-Economic Research Scholar Oren M. Levin Waldman, WMU-Cooley Law School Criminal Law Professor Jeffrey Swartz, and Yonkers Tribune Publisher Hezi Aris on Westchester On the Level – Wednesday, April 5, 2023 from 10am-12 Noon ET

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying on Topic

NEWARK, NJ, TAMPA,FL, and YONKERS, NY — April 5, 2023 — The Wednesday, April 5th broadcast opens to Socio-Economic Research Scholar Oren M. Levin-Waldman who discusses his most recent essay entitled, True Democracy Requires Serving the Interests of All People, Including Ordinary Workers By Oren M. Levin-Waldman. From 10-11am ET.

WMU-Cooley Law School Criminal Law Professor Jeffrey Swartz speaks to Donald Trump’s surrender on Tuesday to his arraignment before Judge Juan Merchan. 11-11:30am ET.

Yonkers Tribune Publisher Hezi Aris follows thereafter engaged in the latest hyperlocal news as well as the latest national and international news with commensurate analysis. From 11:30am-12Noon ET.