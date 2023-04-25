Statement From Westchester County Board of Legislators Chair Catherine Borgia

GREENBURGH, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — April 25, 2023 — “During my time on the Westchester County Board of Legislators, and more recently as Chair, we have indeed passed historic and life-changing pieces of legislation. Make no mistake about it – my record is indeed unprecedented. Additionally, during my time on the Board, I have faced numerous challenges, but none more troubling than the situation in which we find ourselves today.

Instead of the facts of the situation, some of my colleagues have been distracted by politics and personal advancement. They believe a political witch hunt against me will advance them individually.

We all agree that the staffer who was fired displayed conduct that was deeply disturbing, that is clear. We have the opportunity to use this situation to make our institution stronger and more resilient, instead it is being weaponized for personal benefit.

Targeting me is an example of pervasive misogyny and political hubris that will destroy this institution. This is not just about one incident or one individual – it is about a culture of disrespect and disregard for women’s contributions and voices.

I have followed the law. I have upheld the County Charter. I have followed the ethics laws and Rules that govern this body. I am proud of my unparalleled record of legislative accomplishment and leadership in the service of the people of Westchester. I will not resign.”