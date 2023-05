YONKERS, NY — April 30, 2023 — Ginsburg Development Corporation (GDC) is holding a Groundbreaking Ceremony for 70 Pier Street and Abe Cohen Plaza on Tuesday, May 2nd at 11:30 AM. They will have some popular food trucks on hand to serve lunch following the ceremony.

Nearby residents and those who have participated in the community meetings about the project are invited to attend.

The most recent

architectural

renderings for

the new 70 Pier

Street building

and the renovated

Abe Cohen Plaza.