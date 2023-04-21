Israeli Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat, who is visiting India, discussed the move with his Indian counterpart, Piyush Goyal.

Thousands of workers from India will arrive in Israel to work in construction and nursing in the coming months under an arrangement being promoted by Israeli and Indian officials. Israeli Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat, who is visiting India, discussed the move with his Indian counterpart, Piyush Goyal on Thursday.

According to Barkat, around 30,000 Indians would work in construction and thousands more in nursing.

“Israel’s economic opportunities in India are enormous, and so are India’s opportunities in Israel,” Barkat said.

“I spoke with Mr. Goyal about India’s request to promote a move that would allow the entry of thousands of Indian workers into the labor market in Israel in the fields of construction and nursing and in other fields. The move will make it easier for Israeli employers who lack working hands and will make it possible to speed up construction projects that over time will help lower the cost of housing in Israel.”

Barkat is leading a delegation of Israeli businessmen for a series of meetings with leaders in India’s business and government sectors.

Israel aims to expand its free trade agreement with India.

India is the world’s seventh largest economy and is Israel’s second largest trading partner in Asia, after China. Bilateral trade is around $8.5 billion.

Israeli exports to India make up around $5.2 billion. Primary areas of trade include computer services, chemicals and industrial products, precious stones and metals, and transportation products. Imports from India $3.3 billion in products, primarily stones and precious metals, wood products, textiles and paper, chemicals, and chemical products.