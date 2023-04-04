NEW YORK, NY — April 4, 2023 —The criminal charges were extrapolated after an investigation into hush money paid to adult porn star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal. Trump has consistently denied having had sexual relationships with either of the women named, but has acknowledged reimbursing his “fixer” Cohen.

Michael Cohen, a former American lawyer, served as an attorney for former U.S. president Donald Trump from 2006 to 2018. Cohen was a vice-president of the Trump Organization, and the personal counsel to Trump, and was often described by media as Trump’s “fixer”. On December 12, 2018, Cohen was sentenced to three years in federal prison and ordered to pay a $50,000 fine after pleading guilty to tax evasion and campaign-finance violations.

Cohen pleaded guilty to eight counts including campaign finance violations, tax fraud, and bank fraud. Cohen said he violated campaign-finance laws at the direction of Trump and “for the principal purpose of influencing” the 2016 presidential election.