Two Youths Arrested for Weapon Possession in Mount Vernon School District

MOUNT VERNON, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — April 21, 2023 — In separate incidents, two Mount Vernon School District youths were arrested today and charged with weapons possession. Both incidents occurred on school grounds.

In the first incident, at approximately 8:00 am this morning, Mount Vernon High School officials notified the police department that they had discovered a student possessing a knife. Mt Vernon Police responded, took possession of the knife, and took the youth into custody. The 15-year-old student was transported to Mount Vernon Police Headquarters and turned over to youth detectives for processing. The student was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a person less than 16 years of age.

Then, at approximately 11:00 am, Lincoln School officials notified the police department that they had discovered a student possessing a handgun. Mount Vernon Police responded, took control of the unloaded gun, and took the youth into custody. The student, a 14-year-old, was transported to Police Headquarters and turned over to youth detectives for processing. The student was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th degree and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a person less than 16 years of age.

Mount Vernon Police Youth Detectives are continuing the investigations, and the prosecution is being handled by the Westchester County Attorney’s Office. The Mount Vernon Police Intel unit, Violent Crimes Unit and Wellness along with the Mount Vernon School District, are working collaboratively to curb youth violence.

We ask that anyone with information regarding these incidents, or any other incidents of illegal weapon possession, contact the MVPD Detective Division at 914-665-2510, all calls will be kept confidential. You can also submit an anonymous tip via our “Text-A-Tip” by texting “MVPD” and your tip to 847411. You can also anonymously send information by utilizing the “Mount Vernon PD” app, available in the Google Play and Apple store.

SOURCE: Timothy Allen, Mount Vernon Director of Communication