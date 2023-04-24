U.S. Constitution with WMU-Cooley Law School Professors Brendan Beery and Jeffrey Swartz and Yonkers Tribune Publisher Hezi Aris – Tuesday, April 25, 2023 From 10-12 Noon ET

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

Those who call the broadcast will be asked to stay on topic and share their first name so they may be respectfully addressed!

The broadcast may be heard “LIVE” or “ON DEMAND” using the following hyperlink that is specific to this broadcast – http://tobtr.com/s/12220730

The. U.S. Constitution

Prof. Jeffrey D. Swartz

Professor Brendan T. Beery

TAMPA, FL and YONKERS, NY— April 25, 2023 — WMU-Cooley Law Prof. Brendan T. Beery and Fellow Law Prof. Jeffrey Swartz open their Tuesday, April 25, 2023rd  morning radio broadcast with “What They Really Think” and thereafter delve into “The Constitution Today”. Tune in for a scintillating analysis of the political climate and its relevance to our present and future national demeanor and prospects. From 10-11am ET.

Bronxville Tribune / Yonkers Tribune / Mount Vernon Tribune / Westchester Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large and WHYT Radio’s Westchester On the Level Host Hezi Aris.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher Hezi Aris follows thereafter with hyperlocal, state, nation, and international news with commensurate analysis. From 11am-12Noon ET.

