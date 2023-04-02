Westchester On The Level Radio Broadcast – Monday, March 20, 2023 with White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher John Bailey, National/International Political Analyst/Pundit Michael Edelman, Esq., Yonkers Republican Ron Matten, and Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris on Westchester On the Level – From 10am-12Noon ET

LEWISBORO, NY, PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, WHITE PLAINS, NY, YONKERS, NY – April 2, 2023 – Subjects to be discussed are defined herein and one may listen to the broadcast via the following specific hyperlink code . . . http://tobtr.com/12213556 . . . which is specific to the April 2, 2023rd broadcast. The broadcast may be heard “live” and/or “on demand”. Listeners who wish to make inquiry of our guests and/or share their perspective may do so by dialing the broadcast at 347-205-9201. every caller will be asked to share their first name prior to making inquiry or sharing their perspective on the issues discussed on today’s broadcast.

John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNet Reporter Publisher/Editor focuses on Governor Kathy Hochul Wednesday announcement of new statewide crime data and highlighted the needs she expressed for public safety investments and reforms included in her Fiscal Year 2024 budget. During her speech at the Capitol, the Governor outlined her $491.9 million investment in proven strategies to address and prevent gun crime and violence, reduce recidivism, and help the criminal justice system continue to rebound from pandemic-era disruptions.Governor Hochul also made the case for her common-sense proposal to remove the “least restrictive” standard the state’s bail law, which is key to restoring judicial discretion and holding accountable those who continually reoffend and commit violent crimes.



Governor Hochul also reiterated the need for her common-sense bail proposal to eliminate any confusion in the law. It would build upon other revisions made to the law since it took effect on January 1, 2020, which also focused on making sure that judges have discretion to set bail for those accused of serious crimes and repeat offenses. Governor Hochul’s proposal restores a judge’s discretion to consider factors already included in the law and make the appropriate individualized determination. From 10-10:30am

Michael Edelman, Esq., National / International Political Analyst / Pundit shares his thoughts on the latest news that impacts the national and international stage. Focus with respect to Former President Donald Trump’s upcoming court appearance this week and the expected legal ramifications he faces vs. his intended re-election bid and the $4 million in donations he received on his behalf upon hearing of him being indicted. We delve into the ramifications the dual national response portends for the nation and the likely exacerbated political divide. From 10:30-11am ET

Robert Kesten has globally advocated and promoted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and furthering democracy. This work has taken many forms including writing and producing an award winning documentary on learning about the Holocaust at the Concentration Camps in Poland, Working on the Ghanaian Constitution, coordinating and producing events leading to Ukrainian independence, producing events for the first AIDS day treatment center in the nation, and pushing for the decriminalization of homosexuality in Ukraine (the first Soviet Republic to do so).

Kesten comes to Stonewall National Museum and Archives with national and international experience, taking ideas and bringing them to life. This position brings full circle his active engagement in the LGBTQ+ community and his commitment to using history as a tool to make sense and fashion a response to today and tomorrow. Reference is made to the unexpected and hitherto not recognized and/or not given notice to Talmudic thinkers who delved into issues of homosexuality and questioned how Jewish Law might contend with transgender issues heretofore not known and not studied by many rabbis likely due to personal prejudices and bias. Read: Their Same-Sex Rabbinical Wedding Was a Historic First For the Conservative Movement By Alix Wall, and Queer Yeshiva to Publish First-Ever Collection of Jewish Legal Opinions Written By and For Trans Jews By Jackie Hajdenberg. From 11-11:30am ET.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor will thereafter engage in hyperlocal and international news with commensurate analysis. From 11:30am-12Noon ET.