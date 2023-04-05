Yonkers Board Board of Education Superintendent Dr. Edwin Quezada to Retire
By Hezi Aris

Yonkers Board of Education Superintendent Edwin Quezada.

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — The Yonkers Tribune has learned that Yonkers Board of Education Superintendent Edwin Quezada will retire . His last day at the helm will be July 23rd, 2023.

At issue may be who is will be a likely successor.

