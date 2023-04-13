Yonkers Mayor Spano Announces Expansion of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations in the City of Yonkerd

YONKERS, NY – April 13, 2023 — Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano on Tuesday, April 11th announced the expansion of 90 electric vehicle charging stations throughout the City of Yonkers. Part of the Yonkers Green City initiative, the installation marks the largest municipal expansion of electric charging vehicle stations outside of New York City.

“We are committed to creating a greener, more sustainable Yonkers and the addition of more electric vehicle charging stations will help us reach our environmental goals by making cleaner energy more readily accessible,” said Mayor Mike Spano. “We want to make it easier for our residents and visitors to explore our City and provide them with cost-effective ways to stay charged on their journey.”

The City of Yonkers received $1.7 million for the project through the Con Edison Power Ready program. The City was also awarded $260,000 from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure grant program and received $235,000 from New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) through the Clean Energy Communities program. The City of Yonkers contributed $447,000 towards the project.

William Serratore, Yonkers Office of Sustainability Director, said, “Given the number of electric vehicles being manufactured today, we want to give our residents and visitors to our City, options. We want to encourage people to go green and we want the City to remain a leader in environmental cutting-edge technology.”

Department of Public Works Commissioner Thomas G. Meier said, “This innovative technology will help keep us on the right path to create less air pollution, cleaner streets, and a more environmentally friendly Yonkers.”

The City of Yonkers currently has 85 electric vehicles in its fleet. EV charging station users would pay an average of 41 cents per kilowatt through the EV Connect app, by scanning the QR code at the port and paying online after creating an account.

“We are on a mission to build a better planet by making electricity into a transportation fuel, and at EV Connect we fulfill that mission by providing reliable and convenient charging solutions that can be tailored for all use cases, including for municipalities like Yonkers,” said Patrick Macdonald-King, COO at EV Connect. “We are proud to continue our partnership and support of the City of Yonkers and Mayor Mike Spano, as they advance towards a sustainable future through investments in clean energy and EV charging infrastructure. We look forward to supporting the city’s ambitious energy plans as it moves toward electrification.”

Completed Electric Charging Ports (36)

Romaine Avenue Parking Lot (near S. Broadway)

2 ports

Yonkers Police Department 1st Precinct

4 ports

Yonkers Police Department 2nd Precinct

4 ports

Yonkers Police Department 3rd Precinct

4 ports

Yonkers Police Department 4th Precinct

4 Ports

Harriman Avenue Lot (Greystone Train Station)

4 ports

1130 Nepperhan Avenue (near DPW Service Center)

4 ports

Department of Public Works

8 ports *City Fleet Only

Department of Parks, Recreation & Conservation

2 ports *City Fleet Only

Upcoming Ports with Expected Completion (54)

Main Street

2 ports

April

Buena Vista Garage

14 ports

April

Saw Mill River Road

(Yonkers Recycling Center)

4 ports

April

285 Nepperhan Ave

(Parks Dept.)

2 ports

April

Yonkers Water Treatment Plant

6 ports

April *City Fleet Only

Pondfield Road

2 ports

April

Kimball Avenue

2 ports

April

Government Center Garage

20 ports

April

800-block Bronx River Road

2 ports

May

