Yonkers Police Announce Operation Spring Ahead Quality-of-Life Initiative

YONKERS,WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY – April 18, 2023 — Mayor Mike Spano and Police Commissioner Christopher Sapienza today announced a series of initiatives for the month of May to improve the quality-of-life of community members and residents as the weather warms and people spend more time outside. Operation: Spring Ahead will focus police resources on those issues that generate the overwhelming amount of community complaints and were the top concerns of recent survey respondents:

Vehicle and Traffic Law Moving Violations

• Speeding

• Disobeying Stop Signs

• Aggressive and reckless driving

• Double-Parking

Vehicle and Traffic Law Equipment Violations

• Loud Mufflers

• Fraudulent Paper License Plates

• Safety violations

• ATVs, Dirt bikes, and illegal scooters

Property Crimes

• Shoplifting

• Catalytic Converter theft

• Larceny from Autos

• Package theft

Neighborhoods and Public Spaces

• Disorderly Groups

• Noise pollution

• Dog Waste

• Smoke shops

Community Policing

• Neighborhood Stabilization Team

• Sector Car Park and Walks

• Community Affairs Outreach Events

• Public Education Campaign

Yonkers Police Officers from various commands including the four Precincts, Traffic Unit, Pattern Crimes Unit, Neighborhood Stabilization Team, Crime Control Strategies Unit, and Community Affairs Division will work together and with outside agencies to conduct targeted enforcement details, directed patrols, and disruptive enforcement.

“Our priority is to ensure the safety of our residents, no matter the level of offense,” said Mayor Spano. “These issues define our everyday and it is our obligation to enforce laws and ordinances that are set up to provide the best quality of life possible. Thank you to our Yonkers PD for putting this initiative together, and as a friendly reminder, thank you to our residents for respecting your fellow neighbors.”

Commissioner Christopher Sapienza stated, “Although violent crime remains historically low, it is the day-to-day nuisances that affect the most people. While these initiatives are not new to policing, by refocusing our efforts our goal is to set the tone for the spring and summer months and ensure the high quality-of-life standards our constituents have come to expect.”

To report a quality-of-life issue or criminal matter to the Yonkers Police, call (914) 377-7900; emergencies dial 9-1-1. Quality-of-life issues unrelated to law enforcement may also be reported to the Mayor’s Help Line at (914) 377-HELP (4357). ###