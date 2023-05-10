Anthony Merante, Mayoral Candidate for the City of Yonkers and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher on Westchester On the Level – Wednesday May 10, 2023 From 10 a.m.-12 Noon ET

eHezi Campaign Trail, Community, Governance, History, People, Political Analysis, Politics, Radio, Westchester County, NY, Yonkers, NY 2 Comments

SPECIAL NOTICE: Due to technical Difficulties this notice was not posted. You can hear the broadcast by engaging the recorded broadcast – http://tobtr.com/s/12225526

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

Those who call the broadcast will be asked to stay on topic and share their first name so they may be respectfully addressed!

The broadcast may be heard “LIVE” or “ON DEMAND” using the following hyperlink that is specific to this broadcast – http://tobtr.com/s/12225526

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY – May 10, 2023 – Today’s broadcast opens with Yonkers Tribune Publisher Hezi Aris in review of the latest news regarding the City of Yonkers, Westchester County, New York State, national and international news with commensurate analysis. From 10-11 a.m. ET.

Anthony Merante, City of Yonkers Mayoral candidate attends the broadcast thereafter. 11 a.m. ET.

The broadcast concludes at 12Noon.

Comments 2

Leave a Reply

This comment will be displayed anonymously. Your name and email address will not be published.

Comments that are off topic will be removed. If you want a topic to be covered, email me at: ehezi@hush.com

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.